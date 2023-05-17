‘The Golden Bachelor’: Everything We Know So Far About The Senior Citizens Spinoff

The Golden Bachelor is a spinoff of The Bachelor franchise.

The Golden Bachelor will feature an older man looking for love.

ABC has not announced the cast or premiere date for The Golden Bachelor.

The Golden Bachelor is the next spinoff in The Bachelor franchise. The upcoming series was announced by ABC on May 16 and it will premiere in the fall. The Golden Bachelor will feature senior citizens, for the first time in the franchise’s history, with a male lead and female contestants. After over two decades, The Bachelor franchise is finally including older contestants and giving them a chance at finding love.

We’ve got the latest updates on The Golden Bachelor below. From the premiere date, to the premise of the show, here’s what you need to know about the spinoff.

The Golden Bachelor Premiere Date

The Golden Bachelor will premiere in the fall of 2023. The show will air on ABC Mondays at 10 pm ET, following the two-hour episodes of Dancing with the Stars. The show will also be available to stream on Hulu the next day. This was all announced at the Disney Upfronts in New York City on May 16. Before The Golden Bachelor arrives, season 20 of The Bachelorette (starring Charity Lawson) and season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise will air.

Who Will Be The Golden Bachelor?

ABC has not yet announced the man who will lead The Golden Bachelor. The crop of female contestants who will be romancing the lucky guy haven’t been revealed yet, either. The stars on The Bachelor shows are typically in their 20s and 30s, but they’ll be decades older for the new spinoff. It also hasn’t been confirmed if Jesse Palmer — the host of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise — will also host The Golden Bachelor.

What Is The Golden Bachelor About?

ABC released the official longline for The Golden Bachelor when the series was announced. It reads, “After more than 20 years of fostering young love on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise, The Golden Bachelor showcases a whole new kind of love story – one for the golden years. On this all-new unscripted series, one hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?”

The Golden Bachelor has been in the works since at least 2020, when ABC put out a casting call for senior citizens looking for love. However, plans on the series stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rob Mills, an executive for ABC’s unscripted programming, addressed the senior citizen series in an interview with Variety in July 2020.

“Some of the casting interviews we got, they were just so touching,” Rob said. “It’s such a different way of doing ‘The Bachelor’ because these people are just at a totally different place in their lives. There is an interesting thing about people who have hit the other end of the spectrum, who’ve lived their lives, they’ve raised their kids, some have been widowed or divorced and maybe some have never been in love. We thought that would be an interesting dynamic through the ‘Bachelor’ prism.”