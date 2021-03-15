Patty James: 5 Things To Know About Matt’s Mom Who Appears On ‘The Bachelor’ Finale

Matt James will introduce his mom, Patty James, to his final two women on the season finale of ‘The Bachelor’ on March 15.

Matt James has an extremely close relationship with his mom, Patty James. So, naturally, her opinion is very important to him, which is why it’s a big deal that she’ll be meeting the woman he could potentially get engaged to on The Bachelor! Patty will pay a visit to the Nemacolin resort on the March 15 finale of The Bachelor, where Matt will introduce her to his final two women, Rachael Kirkconnell and Michelle Young.

“Feelings come and go,” Patty says in a preview for the finale. “People call in and out of love and love is not the end all, be all.” Matt has made no secret of the fact that he comes from a broken family and that his parents’ past has affected his own relationships. Ahead of Patty’s appearance on The Bachelor, here’s more to know about her:

What Happened Between Patty & Matt’s Dad?

Matt’s parents divorced when he and his brother, John, were young. Matt initially did not share exactly what happened, but hinted that infidelity led to the split. “I saw what infidelity looked like at a young age,” he said on The Tamron Hall Show in January. When Matt’s dad, Manny James, appeared on last week’s episode of The Bachelor, he admitted to cheating on Patty and said he was “not proud” of it. Patty left Manny after the cheating.

What Is Matt’s Relationship With His Mom?

While Matt has not been close with his dad for years, he has a very close relationship with Patty. On Father’s Day 2020, he dedicated a post to her and left Manny out of it completely. Matt bonded with one of his former contestants on The Bachelor, Bri Springs, about what it was like to be raised by a single mother (Bri’s father was also only in her life a limited amount).

Patty Can’t Wait For Grandkids

While Patty is obviously hoping that Matt finds his soulmate on The Bachelor, she seems to be most excited about the prospect of future grandchildren! “I think that the grandkid counter for my mom started when the announcement was made,” Matt joked. “She wants a basketball team. I’ll have a minivan — that’s the max!”

Patty Is An Extremely Proud Mom

As much as Matt loves and respects Patty, the feeling is mutual. “Before he considers the difficulties and obstacles, he just goes in and does it,” she gushed during a 2019 interview. “I’ve just seen him overcome obstacle and hurdle after hurdle, just never giving up. He brings people in and he is also listening; he doesn’t just try to do it his way. He is open to constructive criticism, he’s teachable, he’s coachable and I think all these things helped him.”

Does Patty Have Any Other Kids?

In addition to Matt, Patty and Manny also share Matt’s older brother, John, who will also appear on The Bachelor finale. “My brother and I have completely different religious views, and I don’t love him any less,” Matt said during a previous interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I would never want that to be something that kept me from being with somebody.”