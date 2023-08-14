‘The Golden Bachelor’ Trailer: Gerry Turner Breaks Down In Tears As He Recalls His Wife’s Death

View gallery

Falling in love never gets old. A brand-new teaser trailer for The Golden Bachelor aired during The Bachelorette season 20’s Men Tell All episode on August 14 and gave us an emotional look at Gerry Turner’s past. The 71-year-old recalls marrying his high school sweetheart, Toni, whom he was married to for 43 years.

After they retired, Gerry and Toni bought their dream house. They closed on it on June 6, 2017. Just over a month later, Toni would be gone. Gerry remembers how Toni’s condition “got worse over a couple of weeks.” Turns out, she had a bacterial infection that infected her kidneys and liver.

“I took my wife to the emergency room on July 7, and she passed away on July 15,” Gerry says in the trailer as he breaks down in tears. He goes on to say, “It will be 6 years since she passed away. No one is going to replace Toni. But the love of my daughters and my granddaughters pulled me out of a dark spot.”

Gerry adorably practices for his rose ceremonies with his daughters and granddaughters in the teaser. “I hope at the end of it I find the person that I’ll spend the rest of my life with, that will complete our family,” Gerry tells his loved ones.

The widower has already had one great love in his life, and he wants to experience that again. “I want to fall in love. I really want to find my person, who can put me in my place when I need it and make me smile at it,” an emotional Gerry admits in the trailer. “The person who can lay down beside you at night [and] not have to say anything, and you can feel it. That’s love. That’s what I want. And I know that person’s out there.”

The Golden Bachelor does not have a premiere date yet. The series is expected to premiere this fall on ABC.