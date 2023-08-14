‘The Bachelorette’: Charity Lawson Stuns In Plunging Red Dress For ‘Men Tell All’

Charity Lawson will come face-t0-face with several men who she sent home on The Bachelorette this season during the Aug. 14 Men Tell All special. The event will bring back the previously eliminated guys from Charity’s season for a chat with Jesse Palmer, with Charity also appearing for some time in the hot seat. For the special, which was filmed in July, Charity looked beyond stunning in a red dress. The plunging mini featured long sleeves and a low-cut neckline, and Charity paired it with open-toed shoes.

For her glam look, Charity had her hair styled in curls and parted to the side. She was absolutely glowing with a glittering eye shadow look, and rocked chunky bracelets to accessorize. During Men Tell All, Charity will come face-to-face with men like Xavier Bonner, who she eliminated during fantasy suites week, as well as Brayden Bowers, who made major waves in the house during his time on the show.

Following Men Tell All, Charity’s season will come to an end with the season 20 finale on Aug. 21. Heading into the finale, Charity told both Dotun Olubeko and Joey Graziadei that she was in love with them. After those successful fantasy suite dates, she was met with a huge surprise, though. Aaron Bryant, who Charity had previously eliminated, showed up in Fiji for another shot. Viewers were left in suspense about whether or not Charity would give him another shot at the end of last week’s episode.

Charity began her season of The Bachelorette with more than 20 men hoping to fall in love with her, and now, there are just three left. Her journey to find love on television began during season 27 of The Bachelorette, where she was a contestant dating Zach Shallcross. Zach dumped Charity after hometown dates, and she was subsequently chosen to be the next Bachelorette. We’ll have to wait and see if she gets the happy ending she’s been hoping for, though!