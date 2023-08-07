‘The Bachelorette’: Aaron Flies To Fiji To Try & Get A 2nd Chance With Charity

Aaron Bryant didn’t like how things ended between him and Charity Lawson after hometown dates on The Bachelorette, so he flew to Fiji for another shot during fantasy suite week. “The fact that she said that she didn’t know if it was the right decision really threw me off,” Aaron admitted. “I’m just here to do everything I can and lay everything out there and make sure nothing is left unsaid.”

Charity was completely caught off guard when Aaron approached her, but she admitted she wasn’t mad that he was there. After taking a minute to compose herself, she heard Aaron out. “It wasn’t until the van door was closed where I was just like, ‘This is real. No gimmicks. I’m gone. It’s over,'” he explained. “That’s probably the hardest emotion I’ve ever had to sit with. Even driving back to San Diego, I knew there was more I could’ve given. Then when you said you weren’t sure if you were making the right decision, that’s what really got me stuck and in shock. I want to know if you’ve been thinking about it, as well.”

Charity admitted that she’d been thinking about the breakup “every single day,” too, and said she still had feelings of doubt about whether or not she made the right choice. “Our relationship was something that was so good and so powerful,” she added. “I was falling in love. And that’s something I hadn’t verbalized to you. I was falling in love and still care so much about you. I don’t know if that’s going to make anything better, but I think you deserve to know that.”

Aaron was “very happy” to hear Charity say that she was still thinking about him. However, she still needed another minute to process her feelings. The episode ended with Charity stepping away to make a decision, and we won’t know what happens until the rest of her journey plays out.

“Seeing Aaron in the flesh took me back to the rose ceremony, where I was losing my mind because I didn’t want to say goodbye to this man,” she shared. “It was the hardest thing I ever had to do. But I did send him home and I was going to live with that. But I just told him now I was falling in love with him. What do I say? I still care for him. You cannot shut off how you feel about someone, whether two days go by or a week. The reality is that it’s not just me and Aaron.”

By the time Aaron arrived, Charity had already had fantasy suite dates with Dotun Olubeko and Joey Graziadei, and told both of them that she was in love with them. “It’s already a crazy concept that I’m feeling that way about several people, but Aaron is a strong connection, too,” Charity concluded. “What are we going to do? I actually don’t know again. It’s a lot on the line. This is not a drill.”