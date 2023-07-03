Aaron Bryant: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant

Aaron Bryant is a contestant on season 20 of The Bachelorette.

Aaron got the first one-on-one date of the season with Charity Lawson.

Aaron is a software salesman from San Diego, California.

Charity Lawson continues her journey for love on the July 3 episode of The Bachelorette. Previews for the episode show her enjoying a one-on-one date with Aaron Bryant, who made a good impression during the premiere episode. Not only did Aaron get a kiss with Charity on night one, but he also got the seal of approval from her brother, Nehemiah, who was dressed in disguise and working as a bartender in the mansion.

“My brother’s approval early on did help,” Charity confirmed in an interview with Variety. “But we’ll see how things truly unfold.” Learn more about Aaron with five facts below.

1. What Does Aaron Bryant Do?

Aaron’s job title on his ABC bio is a Software Salesman. He works as a Major Market Sales Executive at Paycor, according to his LinkedIn, and has held the job since July 2022. Aaron previously held various jobs in the industry, and has also worked at United Rentals and Health IQ.

In addition to his full-time job, Aaron also appears to be a realtor. His Instagram bio includes a link to a real estate Instagram page, which offers “1st class real estate” in San Diego. The page appears to be newly created, as he has no posts as of July 3, 2023.

2. Where Did Aaron Go To School?

Aaron graduated from Tulane University in 2015. He attended the establishment from 2011-2015. He has a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Management and Marketing.

3. Aaron Is A Football Player

Aaron played football at Tulane during his tenure there. He was a captain on the team for two years. Aaron was a defensive end on the football team and played as a full scholarship athlete.

4. Aaron’s Been On Another ABC Show

The Bachelorette isn’t Aaron’s first run on ABC! During the summer of 2022, he appeared on the game show The Final Straw with some of his family members. The show is inspired by Jenga and requires teams of four to pull various items from a tipping tower without having it fall over.

5. Aaron Is A Musician

Aaron’s talents don’t end at sports! He’s also a musician and taught himself how to play the piano and violin. Aaron played piano for Charity on the premiere of The Bachelorette.