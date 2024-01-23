Joey Graziadei: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 Star

Joey Graziadei is ready to make us swoon as the star of The Bachelor season 28! Joey, 28, was confirmed as the new star of the show during After the Final Rose on the season 20 finale of The Bachelorette. Joey was dumped by Charity Lawson at the final rose ceremony before she got engaged to Dotun Olubeko. Now, he’s on his own journey to find love.

“I want someone that’s just themself that I can truthfully be a partner with,” Joey said “I want someone that challenges me. I want someone that I can challenge. I want someone to do life with and be my person. And at the end of the day, we’re going to be happy together.”

Ahead of the premiere, Hollywood Life spoke exclusively with Joey about his decision to become the new Bachelor. “I wanted to make sure that I was fully ready, and I thought that I could do this. But if I’m being honest, pretty early on, when I was going through the process of it, like thinking about doing it, I knew that if the opportunity came, I was gonna say yes,” he revealed. As season 28 gets underway, learn more about Joey here.

What Does Joey Graziadei Do?

Joey’s job is listed as a tennis professional on his ABC bio. Joey “quickly realized the corporate world wasn’t for him and moved to Hawaii to live his passion of teaching his favorite sport.” However, Joey’s LinkedIn says he also works as a “Lifestyle and Experience Ambassador” for Kukuiula Development Company in Koloa, Hawaii. He has held the position, which introduces members to various activities within the Hawaii club, since July 2022.

Prior to moving to Hawaii, Joey worked as a tennis professional at the Ensworth School in Nashville, Tennessee. Before becoming a tennis teacher, he briefly held corporate jobs in Tennessee, working at Comdata and Paylocity between 2020 and 2021.

How Long Has Joey Graziadei Lived In Hawaii?

It appears that Joey lived in Hawaii on and off over the years, based on his LinkedIn activity. He first worked as a tennis pro for the Hilton Hotel & Resorts in Hawaii for a brief period in 2014 and 2015. He returned as a tennis professional at a golf club in Princeville, Hawaii in 2017 and 2018, and then worked at the Kukuiula Development Company as a tennis pro between 2018 and Jan. 2020. After his brief stint in Tennessee, it appears he returned to Hawaii in July 2022.

Where Did Joey Go To College?

Joey attended West Chester University of Pennsylvania and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication and Media Studies in 2017. He was in a fraternity and played Division II tennis while at school. Joey is originally from Pennsylvania.

Joey’s Dad Is Gay

Joey opened up about his father coming out as gay during his intro package in The Bachelorette premiere. “Family does mean the world to me,” he said. “When I was in kindergarten, my dad came out as gay. It’s made me more loving and accepting. I thought my this age I’d be with someone and I do want a family. This could be the one.”

Joey Has Nothing But Love For Charity Lawson

Even though things didn’t work out with Charity, Joey learned a lot from that relationship. “I think that I always try to learn from any past relationship,” Joey told Hollywood Life. “One thing I learned from being with Charity and just from past relationships, in general, is how much I need someone that thinks of other people, is very understanding, is very kind, and I feel like when I connect with them, I can just feel that coming off of them at all times. So Charity had that. She was just a very sweet and kind person, and I know that’s something I’m looking for in the person that I want to be with.”