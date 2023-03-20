Gabi Elnicki: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Contestant

Fantasy suite week is here on season 27 of 'The Bachelor,' and Gabi Elnicki is one of three women who has the chance to spend the night with Zach.

March 20, 2023
  • Gabi Elnicki is a contestant on 27 of ‘The Bachelor’ with Zach Shallcross.
  • As of the March. 20 episode, Gabi is one of three women left hoping to get engaged to Zach.
  • Gabi is from Vermont but currently resides in Texas.

Gabi Elnicki made a statement from the moment she stepped out of the limo on season 27 of The Bachelor and gifted Zach Shallcross maple syrup from her home state of Vermont. However, at the beginning of the journey, Gabi was in her head a bit and worried that she wasn’t standing out enough to Zach. When she expressed her concerns, he assured her that he saw something special with her and was excited about continuing to explore their connection.

Gabi on season 27 of ‘The Bachelor.’ (ABC)

Gabi got her one-on-one date during the group’s trip to London, and had a fairytale day with Zach. She was also the only woman to get a date in London, as Zach tested positive for COVID-19 after their day together. During the March 13 episode, Gabi introduced Zach to her family in Vermont on hometown dates, and he gave her a rose at the subsequent rose ceremony. Ahead of their fantasy suite date on March 20, learn more about Gabi below:

1. What Does Gabi Do?

Gabi works as a Senior Account Executive at recruiting company, Calculated Hire, in Houston, Texas, according to her LinkedIn. She has been with the company since July 2019, starting as a recruiter and then working her way up to an Account Executive in March 2022. She earned her newest promotion in June 2022. She was previously an intern in the Marketing and Staffing department at Skybridge Tactical, LLC in Tampa, Florida.

2. Where Did Gabi Go To College?

Gabi attended the University of Mississippi. She graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing. Gabi was one of the top 25 contestants in the school’s “Most Beautiful” pageant in 2017. She was also in the Pi Beta Phi sorority.

Zach and Gabi on their date. (ABC)

3. What Is Gabi Elnicki’s Instagram?

Gabi may be a bit harder to find on Instagram than some of her fellow contestants on The Bachelor. Her Instagram handle isn’t a version of her name. Rather, she can be found at @Sprinkling_Sunshine.

4. What Is Gabi Looking For In A Partner?

“Gabi comes from a very loving family and her parents’ marriage has been the blueprint for the kind of love she hopes to find,” Gabi’s ABC bio reveals. “Gabi wants an honest, outdoorsy man who will always put her first.” Gabi appears to spend quite a bit of time outdoors herself, and enjoys traveling, per the various places she can be seen on her Instagram page.

5. Gabi Is Into Pilates

Gabi’s favorite form of working out appears to be pilates, and she even said in her ABC bio that she wants to open her own pilates studio one day.

