‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 32 Cast List Revealed: A Marvel Star & More

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock / Broadimage/Shutterstock

DWTS fans, it’s officially ballroom season! After weeks of teasing, the entire cast of Dancing with the Stars season 32 was revealed live during the Sept. 13 edition of Good Morning America. While we already knew three of the celebrities competing, the rest were a total surprise.

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix was the first cast member of season 32 to be revealed, followed by The Bachelorette’s Charity Lawson and Zoey 101 star Jamie Lynn Spears. Now we know exactly who is headed to the ballroom, along with the pro dancers they’re paired with this season. Scroll down to see the full season 32 cast list.

Supermodel Tyson Beckford with partner Jenna Johnson

Marvel star Xochitl Gomez with partner Val Chmerkovskiy

TV and film star Alyson Hannigan with partner Sasha Farber

Social media and reality TV star Harry Jowsey with partner Rylee Arnold

The Bachelorette’s Charity Lawson with partner Artem Chigvintsev

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix with partner Pasha Pashkov

GRAMMY-winning singer Jason Mraz with partner Daniella Karagach

NFL All-Star Adrian Peterson with partner Britt Stewart

Singer and social media star Lele Pons with partner Brandon Armstrong

Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino with partner Gleb Savchenko

Actress Jamie Lynn Spears with partner Alan Bersten

Real estate mogul and TV star Mauricio Umansky with partner Emma Slater

Comedian and actor Matt Walsh with partner Koko Iwasaki

The Brady Bunch actor Barry Williams with partner Peta Murgatroyd

Dancing with the Stars season 32 will be co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough. Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough are returning as DWTS judges.

The show is moving away from its traditional Monday night timeslot. The new season will return to ABC with an expanded season 32 premiere on Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. and will continue to air on Tuesdays this fall. The season will simulcast live on Disney+ and be available the next day on Hulu.