Jamie Lynn Spears Joins ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 32: ‘I’m Ready To Challenge Myself’

Image Credit: Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

Jamie Lynn Spears was the third celebrity to be announced for the upcoming 32nd season of Dancing With the Stars. The news of Jamie joining the show was announced during the Sept. 12 edition of Good Morning America. She was joined by Alan Bersten, her DWTS partner.

“I didn’t realize what a commitment it is, but it definitely is. I’m ready to challenge myself,” Jamie Lynn said. “And also, being able to do it for a reason that means a lot to me. While everybody in my community is on strike and SAG, I’ve had this unique opportunity where I was offered the chance to work when my community cannot work. So I figured, I’ll do this and I will donate my weekly salary to SAG, WGA. Just give back to them in a time where they can’t even give to themselves.”

Are you ready? @jamielynnspears is joining this season of @officialDWTS and teaming up with @Dance10Alan as her partner! Tune in tomorrow when we reveal the full cast LIVE on @GMA! https://t.co/LTV3kNisaQ pic.twitter.com/lfCRvAS2f8 — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 12, 2023

Jamie Lynn joked that “maybe I’ll be a dress size smaller” after her DWTS journey. Alan noted that he’s already had his first rehearsal with Jamie Lynn. The pro dancer gushed Jamie Lynn is “so hardworking and so dedicated.”

The 32-year-old Zoey 102 star will join Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix and The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson in the ballroom. The full cast, as well as the pro dancers for the season, will be announced live on Sept. 13 on Good Morning America.

This isn’t Jamie Lynn’s first go-round with reality television. Britney Spears’ little sister was a contestant during the first season of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. She also appeared in a 2018 episode of Double Dare. But this will be the first time Jamie Lynn has showcased her dancing skills.

The mom-of-two recently reprised her fan-favorite role as Zoey Brooks in the highly-anticipated Zoey 101 sequel, Zoey 102. Her daughters, Maddie, 15, and Ivey, 5, made cameo appearances in the Paramount+ film. Jamie Lynn had her breakout moment in the Nickelodeon series, which ran from 2005 to 2008. Jamie Lynn has been a series regular in Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias since the show’s debut in 2020.

Dancing With the Stars season 32 will be co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough. Tyra Banks announced her departure as the DWTS host earlier this year. Julianne, who won the mirrorball trophy twice, has frequently returned to the ballroom as a guest judge.

Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough will be the judges for the season. Longtime judge and beloved ballroom legend, Len Goodman, passed away in April 2023 at the age of 78 from bone cancer. He had announced his retirement at the end of season 32.

Dancing With the Stars does not have a premiere date yet, but the show will air this fall on ABC and Disney+. The series will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.