Jamie Lynn Spears Reveals Her 2 Daughters Have ‘Little Debut’ Cameos In ‘Zoey 102’: ‘Proud Moment’

Jamie Lynn Spears made her name in beloved Nickelodeon Hit Zoey 101, so it makes sense that her two daughters would make their big debuts in Zoey 102! In a new interview, the 32-year-old actress explained that Maddie Aldridge, 15, and Ivey Joan, five, are set to appear in cameos in the upcoming film — and she’s thrilled. “Having my two girls be a part of this film and get to make their little debut cameo, if you will, it was so special because they got to do it together,” she told ET for a July 20 interview. “And also, my daughter’s friend got to do it with her who’s like another child to me.”

Jamie Lynn, who also appeared in Sweet Magnolias, went on to proclaim herself proud of the girls. “Just seeing those two worlds collide, it was a really proud moment for me as a mom,” she told the outlet. “[Maddie] told me she liked what she saw — the set and saw the production and what it was. She was like, ‘Mom, I can’t believe that, like, they’re all here because this is the movie that you’ve created.’ And that made me feel really proud as a mom that she recognized that and saw you can do big things. It doesn’t matter. And seeing her be a part of it was just, it was really a special moment.”

And while she’s certainly a Zoey 101 expert, the actress admitted she sought guidance from her 15 year old daughter on how to approach the movie version 18 years later. “Certain things I did ask her about,” she confessed. “I’m like, ‘Who’s the people that are cool? Who are the people we want to be a part of this?’ And she told me the movie was cool. So, you know, job well done. Probably should’ve given her an EP credit,” she joked.

But a major motivator, the Special Forces star said, was helping her daughters create the “life they want” by setting an example. “I think it all comes down to the fact that I do want my daughters to create the life they want,” she said in part. “So how else can I teach them that by trying to do it myself?”

Zoey 102 is set to stream on July 27.