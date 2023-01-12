Jamie Lynn Spears & More ‘Zoey 101’ Cast Reuniting For ‘Zoey 102’ Sequel Movie 18 Years Later

Cue the 'Zoey 101' theme song. After years and years of waiting, the 'Zoey 101' sequel movie is finally happening. Get all the details.

January 12, 2023
Jamie Lynn Spears
Image Credit: Nickelodeon/Everett Collection

Get ready, millennials. The nostalgia is about to hit. Nickelodeon has announced the start of production of Zoey 102, the highly-anticipated follow-up movie to the hit series Zoey 101. The original movie will follow Pacific Coast Academy alumni as they reunite for a wedding in the present day.

Jamie Lynn spears
Jamie Lynn Spears on the set of the ‘Zoey 101’ sequel. (Credit: Jamie Lynn Spears)

Jamie Lynn Spears will reprise the role of Zoey Brooks in the upcoming film. She’ll be joined by fellow cast members: Erin Sanders as Quinn Pensky, Sean Flynn as Chase Matthews, Matthew Underwood as Logan Reese, Christopher Massey as Michael Barret, Abby Wilde as Stacey Dillsen, and Jack Salvatore as Mark Del Figgalo.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love. As an executive producer, it’s been an exciting opportunity to work with such incredible talent as well as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon,” Jamie Lynn said in a statement.

Production on Zoey 102 is currently underway in North Carolina. The movie is expected to premiere later this year exclusively on Paramount+.

Back in 2020, the Zoey 101 cast reunited in an episode of All That. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the cast at the time about their hopes to continue the Zoey 101 story in the future.

“Obviously, I think that Zoey is doing something well, whatever it is,” Jamie Lynn told HollywoodLife. “I think that her and Chase’s story is still open-ended, and I do think that there’s a lot more that needs to be told in that area, and I think fans definitely want to know what happens in that area as well.”

Jamie Lynn Spears
Jamie Lynn Spears and Sean Flynn in ‘Zoey 101.’ (Nickelodeon/Everett Collection)

The Special Forces star added that “there’s a lot of those things that we can really create a whole new story in a whole new way. But the heart of it will still be the same. It’s still these people that we fell in love with.”

Zoey 101 premiered in 2005 and became an instant hit for Nickelodeon. The show ran for 4 seasons before coming to an end in 2009. A sequel has been talked about for years, and it’s finally happening.

