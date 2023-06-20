‘Zoey 102’ Trailer: Zoey Reunites With Chase As Quinn & Logan Get Married

Zoey Brooks is back! The first Zoey 102 trailer has arrived and centers around a very important milestone for the Pacific Coast Academy alums: Quinn and Logan are getting married! Zoey is Quinn’s maid of honor, of course, but she’s a little hesitant about a certain reunion with Chase.

Quinn thinks the wedding will be the “reunion we all need.” Many people think Zoey is still hung up on Chase after all these years. Zoey ends up hiring “Hugo Hemsworth” to be her boyfriend at Quinn’s wedding so she doesn’t show up solo.

“When did life get so messy? I would kill to go back to PCA,” Zoey tells Chase during a sweet moment on the beach. He replies, “I’m sure we’d all love to go back.” Will Zoey and Chase finally get their happily ever after?! Only time will tell!

The official synopsis for the movie reads: “Over a decade after the iconic series ended, Zoey 102 finds Zoey Brooks still trying to figure out life and love, this time in her 20s. Zoey and Chase did not end up in Hawaii that summer and haven’t heard from each other since. When close friends Quinn and Logan announce they’re getting married, Zoey and Chase find themselves in the wedding party.”

Jamie Lynn Spears returns as Zoey Brooks alongside many Zoey 101 alums, including Erin Sanders as Quinn, Sean Flynn as Chase, Matthew Underwood as Logan, Christopher Massey as Michael, Abby Wilde as Stacey, and Jack Salvatore as Mark. The sequel film also stars Thomas Lennon as Zoey’s boss Kelly Kevyn, Owen Thiele as Zoey’s friend Archer March, Dean Geyer as a charismatic actor, Todd, along with Audrey Whitby as Lyric, Logan’s younger sister, and Zach Zagoria as Jordan B., a reality dating show contestant that Zoey must work with.

Zoey 101 was a hit Nickelodeon series that aired from 2005 to 2008. There have been talks of a revival for years, especially after the cast reunited on All That in 2020. Zoey 102 will premiere July 27 on Paramount+.