Tyra Banks Seems To Confirm Exit From ‘DWTS’ After 3 Seasons: ‘It’s Time’

It’s looking like there’s going to be another DWTS host shakeup. Current host Tyra Banks revealed that it’s “time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor” in a video interview with TMZ, hinting that she will no longer host DWTS moving forward. HollywoodLife has reached out to Disney+ for comment.

“So I’m really focused on business, like crazy, crazy, crazy focused on business. SMiZE & Dream is global, not just in UAE, but in many other countries that you will see. So I feel it’s time for me to really focus on my business and entrepreneurship and also producing more TV but behind the scenes,” she said. The former supermodel added, “I think it’s time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor.”

When Tyra was asked if she was leaving Dancing With the Stars, she replied, “I think it’s time. Don’t you think it’s time? Yeah, I think it’s time.”

As for why, Tyra said, “I am an entrepreneur at heart… I think my heart, my soul, is into my business. It’s also into producing new TV, which we’re working on too. We got a new business show coming soon. But I really want to focus on my business, and you can’t do that hosting a show.”

Tyra joined the hit dance competition series as a host in season 29, replacing longtime host Tom Bergeron. In season 31, America’s Funniest Home Videos host and DWTS champion Alfonso Ribeiro joined the show as Tyra’s new co-host. Disney+ has not revealed the hosting plans for the upcoming season yet.

Dancing with the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host,” Alfonso said when the news was announced. “Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+.”

When Dancing With the Stars season 32 premieres, there will also be another major name missing from the show: head judge Len Goodman. The beloved judge revealed at the end of season 31 that he was retiring as a DWTS judge.