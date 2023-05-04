Lindsay Arnold’s Baby Born: ‘DWTS’ Pro Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Sam Cusick

Lindsay Arnold, 29, is beaming with joy, as she just gave birth to her second baby girl! The Dancing With the Stars pro shared her labor journey via Instagram Story throughout the day on May 3. Once contractions started coming, she went on a walk to speed up labor, and eventually posted an update that she was headed to the hospital with her husband, Sam Cusick. In the early hours of May 4, she posted the first video of herself snuggling the newborn baby girl, who was born on May 3, in her hospital bed. “She is here and healthy,” Lindsay revealed. “Arrived this afternoon. Will share more soon.”

The birth of her daughter comes after the Dancing with the Stars dancer revealed she was trying to conceive during an episode of “The Arnold Sisters” on YouTube in Aug. 2022. “I am currently trying to get pregnant,” she said at the time. “So for everyone asking about that, it’s happening. It kind of has been happening for a while, so send your good luck vibes to us.” And it was only a matter of time until she got pregnant and announced the happy news via Instagram on Oct. 24, 2022.

“Baby #2 coming May 2023 We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister,” the blonde beauty captioned the photo. In the family snapshot, Lindsay wore an orange floral dress and held up the sonogram photo of her baby, and posed with her husband, Samuel Lightner Cusick, and daughter, Sage, 2. In Aug. 2022, the proud mom shared an emotional TikTok video that revealed she got a false positive pregnancy test. “When you get a positive pregnancy test and then you start your [blood emoji] a few days later but your sweet daughter is there for you every step of the way … ,” Lindsay captioned the post.

After announcing the pregnancy, many of the star’s followers took to the comments section of the Instagram photo to congratulate her and Samuel. “SO HAPPY FOR YOU SIS!! I love you and new baby already!!!!!!!”, pal Witney Carson McAllister wrote. Another celeb friend to wish her well was Peta Murgatroyd, who wrote, “So happy for you my love! Ah CONGRATULATIONS!!!!! Sage will be the cutest big sister!” Even TV host and DWTS costar Sharna Burgess chimed in, “I’m a puddle Can’t wait to see Sage as a big sister.”



Lindsay and Samuel welcomed their first daughter, Sage, back in Nov. 2020, and celebrated her second birthday with a cowgirl themed birthday party on Nov. 22, 2022. The 28-year-old shared a video of the party via Instagram and was smiling from ear-to-ear. “SAGE’S 2nd BDAY we had the best day ever celebrating our little girl and I’m so grateful we have this video to look back on Huge thank you to everyone who contributed to this special day!”, she captioned the post.

Lindsay and her hubby have been married for over seven years, and frequently post about their life together via social media. On Nov. 1, 2022, the couple revealed the sex of the baby with a gender reveal party. “IT’S A………..GIRL!!!! we are beyond excited to bring another sweet girl into our family and so so happy that Sage will have a sister,” the mom-of-two captioned the video.