‘DWTS’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Gives Birth To A ‘Beautiful’ Baby Girl — See 1st Pic Of Mother & Daughter

Lindsay Arnold has welcomed her very first child with husband Samuel Lightner Cusick! The ‘DWTS’ pro shared a heartwarming family photo taken after the baby’s arrival in the hospital.

Dancing with the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold is now a mom! The 26-year-old dancer welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Samuel Lightner Cusick on Monday, Nov. 2. The first-time mother shared a photo taken at the hospital to break the baby news, which showed Lindsay cradling her newborn baby in a hospital bed as Samuel hugged his little family.

“The most beautiful surprise on this very special day,” Lindsay wrote under the first photo with her baby girl, adding pink heart emojis. She continued, “Baby Girl and mama are healthy and well.” Lindsay added that “more details [are] to come,” but wrote that she first “wanted to share this first pic of [her] little family.”

In the post’s hashtags, Lindsay also revealed that she had a C-section delivery after giving birth after 39 weeks of pregnancy. Lindsay’s DWTS family was quick to offer their congratulations, like former contestant Wanya Morris who wrote, “Yay..!!!!!!!! Congrats to an Amazing New Momma.. Oh & Sam too [purple heart emoji],” and DWTS: Juniors star Miles Brown who wrote, “Congratulations! I’m ready for Uncle duties! She shares a birthday with my dad.”

Former DWTS contestant Nikki Bella also left a sweet note in the comments section, writing, “Chills! So happy for the family! And the health!!! Love! Love! Love!” Like Lindsay, Nikki also welcomed a baby amid the pandemic with her fiancé, DWTS pro Artem Chigvintsev. In September, Lindsay EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that she and Artem have “texted so much” and said she “cannot get over how cute he is as a dad.”

Just a couple days prior, Lindsay’s baby bump was still the size of a basketball — literally! The ABC star painted a basketball on the top of her bun in the oven for Halloween, while Samuel coordinated with a Los Angeles Lakers basketball jersey (as you can see below).

Fans have been waiting for the baby’s arrival since March, which is when the parents revealed they were expecting a baby together. Congratulations to Lindsay and Samuel!