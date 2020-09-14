Lindsay Arnold Says She’s Texted Artem Chigvintsev ‘So Much’ Since Matteo’s Birth: He’s ‘A Great Dad’

Lindsay Arnold couldn’t be happier for her good friend and fellow ‘DTWS’ pro Artem Chigvintsev after he welcomed a baby boy with Nikki Bella in July! She gushed to HollywoodLife about why he’s such a ‘great’ dad!

Lindsay Arnold has been talking to Artem Chigvintsev “so much” since the birth of his baby boy, Matteo. Artem welcomed his first child with fiancee Nikki Bella on July 31, and the new parents have been basking in baby bliss ever since. Meanwhile, Lindsay, is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with husband, Sam Cusick.

“We’ve texted so much and I seriously cannot get over how cute he is as a dad,” Lindsay, 26, told HollywoodLife about Artem, 38, in an exclusive interview while discussing Evereden Golden Belly Serum. “I knew he would be, because knowing him and being his friend for so many years now, he really is such a nurturing person. He has that tough kind of vibe when he’s on the show [Dancing With the Stars] and he’s the coach and he’s strict, but he really is such a nurturing kind of person — so, I knew he would be the best dad,” she explained. “It’s been so sweet watching him just jump into that role and absolutely kill it already. He’s such a great dad.”

Lindsay went on to note that her fellow DWTS pros, Witney Carson, Peta Murgatroyd and Artem all share parenting advice, experiences and more with each other. Witney is expecting her first child, a boy, with husband Carson McAllister and Peta shares 3-year-old son, Shai Aleksander with husband and DWTS pro, Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

“I’m chatting with pretty much one of those people every day,” Lindsay said, noting, “It’s been so incredible to have the support of friends of mine who are pregnant or have already had babies.”She went on to explain how Peta inspired her to stay motivated in work and motherhood.

“I will say, before getting pregnant, I talked to Peta a lot because she was someone I watched go through a pregnancy, take a break from the show, come back stronger than ever, be an awesome mom and kill it in her career,” Lindsay recalled. “So, watching her do that and talking to her through the process gave me the courage to be like, ‘I can totally do this. It is 100% possible. She was such a big motivation for me and a great example to look up too.”

Lindsay continued, “And, being able to chat with Witney — we’re both not doing this [DWTS] season this year and it’s a first for both of us in. Gosh, we’ve both been on the show now for eight years together, so it’s very comforting to have someone who you know is going through the same process as you.”