What TV Shows Have Been Delayed By The Writers’ Strike? ’Euphoria’ & More Impacted

The 2023 writers strike began on May 2.

Over a dozen TV shows have been forced to pause production.

Stranger Things season 5, Abbott Elementary season 3, Yellowjackets season 3, and Euphoria season 3 have been delayed.

The Writers Guild of America officially went on strike May 2, impacting production on some of the most popular shows on television. Over a dozen streaming shows and network shows have been delayed due to the strike, which will last until the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television come to an agreement. The last writers strike went on for 100 days, from November 2007 to February 2008.

Some shows, like House of the Dragon, finished their scripts before the strike began, and are continuing production without delay. But the same can’t be said for beloved shows like Stranger Things, Abbott Elementary, Yellowjackets, and Euphoria. Plus, all the late-night shows shut down immediately after the strike started. Below is the list of TV shows that have been impacted by the 2023 writers strike.

Late Night Shows

Late-night shows were the first to feel the effects of the writers strike. That’s because the writers work daily on the shows’ material. Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, and Seth Meyers’ talk shows have all shut down, with reruns airing indefinitely. Saturday Night Live also went dark because of the strike, before the final three episodes of season 48 could air. Pete Davidson, Kieran Culkin, and Jennifer Coolidge were tapped to host those shows.

Euphoria

HBO’s head of drama Francesca Orsi confirmed that the wait for Euphoria season 3 will be even longer due to the strike. “Euphoria is one of those that we had begun writing in tandem with post-production on Idol but at this point, we don’t have countless scripts,” she told Deadline in an interview published May 26. “We can’t start shooting, so the delivery of that show — ideally in 2025 — will be determined on when we can pick back up with Sam, who at this point is all pencils down and just finishing posts on Idol.”

The White Lotus

The White Lotus season 3 is another show that’s been delayed by the strike. Creator Mike White hasn’t been able to start writing the next season, which is set in Thailand, according to Francesca’s interview with Deadline. As for the release of the HBO show, Francesca said, “The White Lotus was ideally looking to go in 2024 but there’s some question about timing of the strike.”

The Last Of Us

The Last Of Us season 2 won’t arrive as soon as fans want, either. Francesca confirmed the writers room shut down on the show. She told Deadline, “We were looking at The Last Of Us for some time in 2025.”

Stranger Things

Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out. #wgastrong — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) May 6, 2023

Production on the fifth and final season of Stranger Things has been delayed by the strike. Creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer released a statement on May 6 sharing the news.

“Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins,” the siblings wrote. “While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out. #wgastrong.”

Abbott Elementary season 3

Abbott Elementary season 3 has not begun production due to the strike. The ABC sitcom likely won’t return in September as intended. Series creator/star/writer Quinta Brunson showed support for the strike on the Met Gala red carpet on May 1. “I’m a member of WGA and support WGA, and them getting — we, us — getting what we need,” she told the Associated Press.

Severance season 2

Severance season 2 was in the mist of filming in New York, when the writers strike halted production, according to Deadline. The Apple TV+ series started filming its second season back in Oct. 2022.

Yellowjackets Season 3

Well, we had exactly one day in the #YellowJackets S3 writers’ room. It was amazing, and creatively invigorating, and so much fun, and I’m very excited to get back to it as soon as the #WGA gets a fair deal. #1u #unionstrong ✊🐝 — Ashley Lyle (@ashannlyle) May 2, 2023

The writing team on Showtime’s Yellowjackets had just started mapping out plans for season 3 when the strike began. Series co-creator Ashley Lyle said on Twitter, “Well, we had exactly one day in the #YellowJackets S3 writers’ room. It was amazing, and creatively invigorating, and so much fun, and I’m very excited to get back to it as soon as the #WGA gets a fair deal.”

Raising Kanan season 3

Season 3 of Starz’s Power Book III: Raising Kanan has been delayed by the strike, according to Deadline.

Loot season 2

The Apple TV+ comedy Loot shut down production on season 2 on May 5 due to picketing, according to Deadline.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight

George R. R. Martin confirmed that development on the next Game of Thrones prequel series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, has been delayed by the strike. “The writers room on GoT spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Night has closed for the duration,” he wrote in a May 7 blog post, before announcing his “full and complete and unequivocal support” for the WGA.

Hacks season 3

We are devastated to not be with our incredible crew and cast right now, but there was no other option here. Writing happens at every stage of the process – production and post included. It’s what makes shows and movies good. It’s what makes them possible. #wgastrong https://t.co/aU8QqUDEwu — Jen Statsky (@jenstatsky) May 5, 2023

Hacks season 3 shut down production after filming was already stalled due to Jean Smart‘s heart procedure. “We are devastated to not be with our incredible crew and cast right now, but there was no other option here,” series creator and executive producer Jen Statsky wrote on Twitter May 5 after the strike began. “Writing happens at every stage of the process – production and post included. It’s what makes shows and movies good. It’s what makes them possible.”

Good Trouble season 5

Season 5 of Freeform’s Good Trouble was halted by the strike on May 9, according to Deadline. The series was filming in Los Angeles when production shut down due to the picketing.

American Horror Story season 12

American Horror Story season 12 did not start filming yet before the strike delayed production. The new season is set to star Kim Kardashian and AHS regular Emma Roberts.

Evil season 4

Evil season 4 shut down production on May 5. Variety also reported that filming wrapped early because a cast member had to deal with a personal family matter.

Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+ halted filming on May 8 due to the picketing in New York City, according to Deadline. The upcoming 18-episode Marvel series started shooting in early March in NYC.

Cobra Kai season 6

We hate to strike, but if we must, we strike hard. Pencils down in the Cobra Kai writers room. No writers on set. These aren't fun times, but it's unfortunately necessary. The moment a fair deal is in place, we'll get back to kicking ass. In the meantime, sending strength and… https://t.co/99UulF7HeW — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) May 2, 2023

Cobra Kai showrunner Jon Hurwitz announced the season 6 production delay on May 2. “We hate to strike, but if we must, we strike hard,” he wrote. “Pencils down in the Cobra Kai writers room. No writers on set. These aren’t fun times, but it’s unfortunately necessary. The moment a fair deal is in place, we’ll get back to kicking ass. In the meantime, sending strength and support to the negotiating committee. You got this.”

Bunk’d season 7

Disney Channel stopped production on Bunk’d season 7 on May 7, according to Deadline. Producers reportedly said they’re hoping to resume production “at the earliest possible opportunity.”

Billions season 7

Billions season 7, the final season, had to stop filming on May 4 due to the picketing in NYC, according to Deadline.

Big Mouth season 8

Netflix’s Big Mouth was six weeks into writing season 8 when the strike launched, according to Variety. Season 8 is the final season of the hit animated show.

Unstable Season 2

Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe‘s Netflix comedy Unstable paused production on season 2 due to the strike. Production had launched at the end of March, according to Deadline.

Blade

Marvel’s Blade is one of the only movies that’s been delayed by the strike. Production on the Mahershala Ali-starring movie shut down on May 5, according to The Hollywood Reporter. No other upcoming Marvel movies have been delayed, as of the time of publishing.

MTV Movie & TV Awards

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards took a hit due to the writers strike. Drew Barrymore dropped out of hosting, to support the WGA, and the red carpet was canceled. “I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike,” Drew said in a statement. The show was pre-taped and aired on Sunday, May 7. Other celebrities like Jamie Lee Curtis also chose not to attend.