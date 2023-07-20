‘American Horror Story’ Season 12: The First Teaser, The Theme & Everything Else You Need Know

American Horror Story is returning for season 12.

Kim Kardashian has joined the cast.

has joined the cast. Season 12 doesn’t have a premiere date yet.

American Horror Story is coming back for season 12 and taking things to a whole new level. Ryan Murphy made an epic announcement on April 10: Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts have joined the cast. Now that’s a dynamic duo we didn’t have on our bingo card in 2023. Months later, the first (and very creepy) teaser was released and gave us our first glimpse of Kim, Emma, and Cara Delevingne’s characters.

American Horror Story season 12 has been in the works for a while. The long-running FX hit was renewed through season 13 back in 2020. What’s the theme? When will AHS season 12 be coming out? HollywoodLife has rounded up everything we know so far.

American Horror Story Season 12 Cast

Ryan Murphy confirmed that Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts had joined the cast with a spooky teaser he posted on his Instagram page. “Emma and Kim are Delicate. This summer. FX and Stream on @hulu,” Ryan captioned the April 10 video. Kim also shared the video on her Instagram page with the eyes emoji and the drop of blood emoji.

The trailer features music and what appears to be children playing. Soon, the signature AHS theme song begins to play. A creepy voice whispers, “Emma and Kim are delicate.”

Kim is known for her reality TV career on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Kardashians, but American Horror Story season 12 will be her biggest scripted role to date. She’s made appearances on shows like 2 Broke Girls, Drop Dead Diva, and more in the past.

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” Ryan told THR in a statement. “Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

AHS season 12 will mark Emma’s return to the American Horror Story franchise. She became an instant fan favorite when she joined AHS in season 3 as Madison Montgomery. She also starred in seasons 4, 7, 8, and 9. Her last appearance was in AHS: 1984, the show’s ninth season.

The Resident star Matt Czuchry is reportedly set to join American Horror Story season 12 as well, according to The Hollywood Reporter. FOX recently canceled his medical drama after 6 seasons. Odessa A’zion, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, and Michaela Jae Rodriguez have also joined the cast.

Ryan previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the door is always open for past cast members to return. “Anybody who’s been on the show always has an open invitation to come back. That’s part of the gig. So sometimes people aren’t available. They go off and do other things. And then sometimes I get calls that say, ‘Oh, I want to come back.’ So I always, around this time of year, pop around and see what people are doing and what they’re interested in,” Ryan said in 2019.

AHS season 12 will be written and showrun by Halley. Ryan will executive produce along with co-creator Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, Scott Robertson, and Halley.

American Horror Story Season 12 Release Date

American Horror Story season 12 does not have an official release date yet. Ryan initially revealed that it will be premiering in summer 2023 on FX (and will also be available on Hulu). However, due to the writers’ and SAG-AFTRA strike, it’s unlikely the show will be able to premiere this summer.

Season 12 started filming in New York City in April 2023. As of July 2023, production has been paused because of the ongoing strikes.

What Is The Theme Of American Horror Story Season 12?

Past themes include Murder House, Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, Roanoke, Cult, Apocalypse, 1984, Double Feature, and NYC. The American Horror Story season 12 theme is Delicate. The season is based on Danielle Valentine’s upcoming novel Delicate Condition, which will be released in August. The novel is described as a “gripping thriller about a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens.”