Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable In Creepy ‘AHS’ Season 12 First Teaser: Watch

The highly-anticipated twelfth season of AHS — American Horror Story: Delicate — is headed our way, and Ryan Murphy is upping the creepy factor. The first teaser was released on July 20 and gave us an official glimpse of Kim Kardashian’s character.

Kim looks nearly unrecognizable with her platinum blonde hair, extra long lashes, and overall doll-ish look. She can be seen holding a baby as “Rock-a-Bye Baby” plays in the background.

The teaser also reveals Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne’s characters as well. Emma, Cara, and Kim are all rocking a version of the same blonde hair, red lip look.

American Horror Story: Delicate, based on Danielle Valentine’s book Delicate Condition, doesn’t have a release date yet. FX has only revealed that it’s “coming soon.” The show began filming in April 2023, but filming has been paused due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes.

This marks a major TV role for Kim, who has mostly stuck to reality television like The Kardashians. “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” Ryan told THR. “Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

Kim opened up about how thrilled she was to join the AHS family while walking the carpet at the 2023 Met Gala. “It’s really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow,” the mom-of-four told Variety. “I’m so excited for the experience.”

The rest of the American Horror Story: Delicate cast is stacked. The Resident alum Matt Czuchry has joined the AHS universe, along with Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, and Odessa A’zion. The AHS train isn’t stopping with season 12. The show has already been renewed for season 13.