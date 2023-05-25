Kim Kardashian Spotted Filming 1st Scenes Of ‘AHS’ Season 12 With Emma Roberts: Video

Kim Kardashian is finally making her mark in the American Horror Story universe. The Kardashians star, 42, was spotted filming the show for the first time this week, just one month after it was revealed she’d be joining the cast of season 12. In a video shared by DeuxMoi, Kim can be seen on a rooftop filming a scene with her co-star, Emma Roberts, in New York City.

The mother of four appeared to be wearing a long brown leather trench coat with a long blouse underneath and tight black pants. She was also wearing heels and had her hair up in a ponytail, while Emma wore an oversized black suit jacket and matching flared pants. Her hair was also in a ponytail.

As the two ladies filmed their scene together, they walked across the rooftop, sat down on a sofa and engaged in a conversation with each other. Obviously, we can’t tell what they were saying, but it’s nice to see them getting into some action together.

As we said, this is the first time Kim’s been spotted on set, and it’s getting us very excited for the new season. Up until now, we’ve known very little about her role or what her character would look like, so it’s nice to get a little bit of a preview. Sadly, not everyone’s been as excited as us for Kim’s addition to the American Horror Story family.

After it was announced that Kim would be starring in the newest season of AHS, she started getting criticized by A-list actresses. Patti LuPone, who has starred on the American Horror Story series before, accused Kim of taking a role away from an actual actor during her most recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “Excuse me, excuse me, Kim,” she said. “What are you doing with your life?”

Sharon Stone agreed with Patti. “Well… you know… acting It may not be brain surgery but we do treasure our art. We studied, we suffered, we do suffer for it. Ten thousand hours; it’s a thing,” the Basic Instinct actress wrote under a post shared by Access Hollywood on Instagram, following the news.

Kim, who’s appeared in the 2018 film Ocean’s Eight, and had a role in 2008’s Disaster Movie, is excited, though. “It’s really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow,” she said at the Met Gala in early May. “I’m so excited for the experience.”

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the ‘AHS’ family,” the show’s co-creator Ryan Murphy further said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture.”