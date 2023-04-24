Patti Lupone Slams Kim Kardashian’s ‘AHS’ Role: ‘What Are You Doing With Your Life?’

Broadway icon Patti LuPone did not hold back about her true thoughts when she was asked by Andy Cohen how she feels about Kim Kardashian‘s casting in Season 12 of American Horror Story. In response to the 54-year-old Watch What Happens Live host asking her if she gives “a damn” during the show’s segment, “Do! They! Give A Damn?”, she said she certainly does through gritted teeth.“Why? She’s taking a role away …” Andy began asking before Patti finished his question: “… from actors,” she said. “Excuse me, excuse me, Kim,” Patti, 78, continued. “You know, what are you doing with your life? Don’t get on the stage, Mrs. Worthington.”

The “Mrs. Worthington” comment refers to the playwright and songwriter Noël Coward’s 1935 song “Mrs. Worthington”. The song tries to persuade eager momagers to stop pushing for their young kids to become Hollywood stars. (Hello, Kris Jenner!). “Don’t put your daughter on the stage, Mrs. Worthington / Don’t put your daughter on the stage / The profession is overcrowded,” the lyrics read, per Genius.

News that Kim, 42, would be joining the long-running anthology series dropped on April 10. Creator Ryan Murphy also announced that Emma Roberts would be co-starring with Kim. The new season, titled Delicate, is based on Danielle Valentine‘s upcoming novel, Delicate Condition. The storyline follows “a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens,” per Deadline.

Both Kim and Emma, 33, took to social media to celebrate the news, with each of them posting the above video. Kim’s doting mom was one of the dozens of people to congratulate her on the role. She left several fire emojis under Kim’s post, which several fans replied to by congratulating the famous momager on another successful deal. Meanwhile, Kim left a black heart under Emma’s Instagram post revealing their casting.

While Kim is most known for starring on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and her family’s newest reality show, The Kardashians, this is not the first time she had acted. The mother of four has previously acted on CSI: NY, Beyond the Break (2009), and Disaster Movie (2008). She has also appeared as herself in several shows.