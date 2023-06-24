Kim Kardashian Teases Her Upcoming ‘Scary’ Season Of ‘American Horror Story’: ‘It’s Gonna Be Good’

View gallery

Kim Kardashian teased her upcoming appearance in season 12 of American Horror Story with some tantalizing new comments! “It’s gonna be gooooooodddd!!!! And scary!” she told fans during a recent Twitter Q&A. A fan asked her how she felt to be participating in the iconic series. “It’s the most fun!!!! I’m having the best time!!!” the Kardashians star, 42, enthused of her upcoming appearance. According to Us Weekly, the reality TV star and SKIMS founder was participating the Q&A between takes as she filmed for the show.

Kim was previously seen in a video shared by DeuxMoi filming for the show in late May. She was on a rooftop, filming a scene with series veteran Emma Roberts in New York City. The mom of four looked as glam as ever in a high ponytail and a long brown leather trench coat with skintight black leggings. Of course, she finished the look with ferocious heels.

AHS co-creator Ryan Murphy seems to be looking forward to Kim’s big role as much as she is. “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” he said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture.”

And Star Trek actor Zachary Quinto, who also makes an appearance on the upcoming season, admitted to being “impressed” with Kim. “She seemed really in her element, and I was really impressed by her spirit and her openness,” he told reporters at the Tribeca Film Festival, according to PEOPLE. “I really look forward to seeing this season because I think she’s gonna do a wonderful job.”

But not everyone has been quite so excited about Kim’s debut on the show. Actress Patti LuPone minced no words when verbally attacking Kim over taking the role during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “Excuse me, excuse me, Kim,” she seethed when asked if she cared about Kim’s acceptance of the role. “What are you doing with your life?”

Clearly, she’s unapologetically taking it to the next level with a horror role.