Ryan Murphy Reveals He Has ‘Two Ideas’ In Mind For ‘American Horror Story’ Season 10 Theme

‘AHS’ season 9 is well underway and fans are already wondering what the theme will be for season 10. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with co-creator Ryan Murphy who revealed that he already has ‘two ideas’ in mind.

American Horror Story has already been renewed for season 10. Every season, fans wait anxiously for the theme to be revealed. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with AHS co-creator Ryan Murphy at the AHS 100th episode celebration on Oct. 26 about the season 10 theme. “I decide always on Halloween day, and I have two ideas that I’m going back and forth with, so I don’t know which one is going to win,” Ryan told HollywoodLife.

The fan favorite series is Ryan’s longest-running show to date. HollywoodLife asked Ryan how long he sees American Horror Story continuing. “I think it can go for as long as I can live and breathe and continue to be interested in it, and as long as John [Landgraf] wants to keep making it,” Ryan said. “And I think he has a passion for it. It’s been the number one show on that network since 2011, the year premiered. It’s still kicking.”

He added: “It’s more popular in its ninth season worldwide than it ever has been. So I think it has a great life to it because it’s anthological and it has a shiny cast, and new people come and go. Some seasons you don’t like, but some seasons you love. So there’s something for everybody, I think.”

The AHS cast is one of the most coveted casts on TV. There have been so many amazing cast members over the years and many of them have stayed on multiple seasons. Ryan revealed that “anybody who’s been on the show always has an open invitation to come back. That’s part of the gig. So sometimes people aren’t available. They go off and do other things. And then sometimes I get calls that say, ‘Oh, I want to come back.’ So I always, around this time of year, pop around and see what people are doing and what they’re interested in.” As for AHS vets Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, who have appeared in the most seasons, Ryan said, “[You] might see Sarah back. You might see Evan back.” AHS: 1984 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on FX.