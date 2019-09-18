‘AHS: 1984’ Cast: Your Guide To Who’s Playing Who In Killer Season 9

‘American Horror Story’ is back for a killer new season. ‘AHS: 1984’ premieres Sept. 18 and features a cast that includes some of your ‘AHS’ faves and some amazing newbies.

American Horror Story is throwing it way back to the 1980s with season 9 so get ready for lots of aerobics gear and massive hair. AHS: 1984 takes place in the summer of 1984, hence the title. This season will follow five friends who escape to Los Angeles to work as counselors at Camp Redwood. As they adjust to their new jobs, they quickly learn that the only thing scarier than campfire tales is the past coming to haunt you.

Many of your favorite AHS stars are back for another round of madness. Emma Roberts, Cody Fern, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, and John Carroll Lynch are returning for AHS: 1984. Emma Roberts plays Brooke Thompson, a young woman with a scary past who goes to work at Camp Redwood. Emma’s character heads to Camp Redwood with Cody’s Xavier Plympton and Billie’s Montana Duke. Leslie also comes back to the AHS universe as Margaret Booth. John Carroll Lynch plays the mysterious Mr. Jingles/Benjamin Richter.

The AHS veterans will be joined by new cast members. Olympian Gus Kenworthy plays Chet Clancy, Brooke’s boyfriend. Zach Villa plays Richard Ramirez, a.k.a. the Night Stalker. DeRon Horton plays Ray Powell.

AHS creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk are also bringing one of your Glee faves into the AHS world. Matthew Morrison, best known for playing Mr. Schuester on Glee, will play Trevor Kirchner. His role on AHS is unlike anything you’ve seen Matthew do before. Pose star Angelica Ross has also been cast in AHS: 1984.

While many fan favorites are returning, there are two notable AHS stars who are not back for season 9. Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson will not have roles in AHS: 1984. This is the first season both Evan and Sarah have not appeared in. AHS: 1984 will air Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on FX.