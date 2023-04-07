‘The Resident’ Cancelled After 6 Seasons: Everything You Need To Know

After months of waiting, we finally have an answer about The Resident. The show will not be returning for season 7. The season 6 finale will now officially be the series finale.

The Resident premiered on January 21, 2018, and followed the lives of doctors, nurses, and more at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital. The show starred Matt Czuchry, Bruce Greenwood, Manish Dayal, Jane Leeves, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jessica Lucas, Anuja Joshi, Andrew McCarthy, and more. Emily VanCamp exited the series early in season 5.

Over the course of the show’s run, The Resident examined the state of the healthcare industry. HollywoodLife has broken down everything you need to know about The Resident’s cancellation.

Has The Resident Been Renewed?

Unfortunately, The Resident was not renewed for season 7. HollywoodLife can confirm that The Resident has been cancelled after 6 seasons.

The season 6 finale — now the show’s series finale — aired on January 17, 2023. The final season had 13 episodes, down from the 23-episode season the year prior.

The sixth season of The Resident averaged a 0.5 A18-49 L7 rating, which was down -27% vs. a year ago. The show had 6.9 million total multiplatform viewers, down -12% vs. a year ago. In comparison to its first season in 2018, The Resident season 6 was down -69% in A18-49 L+7 ratings and -35% in multiplatform.

Back in January, The Resident executive producer Andrew Chapman spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and didn’t know yet about the show’s future. He said he wouldn’t know until April or May. “We don’t know whether it will be a season finale or a series finale, so we tried to write an episode that could conceivably serve as both,” he said. “We knew obviously that it was going to be a season finale, so we wanted to tie up anything that we felt was really thematically important for season 6. But given that the future is unknown, we also felt like this was a little bit of both ways. It could act as a series finale if we had to have it. Obviously, we don’t want it to be that way. We don’t know. But it has the potential to work that way.”

What Happened At The End Of Season 6?

In the series finale, Devon proposed to Leela. Andrew told HollywoodLife that a wedding would have been on the books in season 7. “We feel like those two guys are the future: Devon and Leela. They’re such an interesting pair of doctors who will be married and are trying to just live their lives but also deal with the pressures and stresses of working in a hospital,” he said.

Conrad also told Billie that he loved her, while Padma returned and reunited with her babies. The final season explored Bell’s multiple sclerosis diagnosis and Ian’s sobriety as well. Andrew also weighed in about the future of Cade and Yamada. “We would very much like him back as a cardiologist on the show,” he told HollywoodLife at the time. “We just feel like his relationship with Cade is so interesting and modern and without no apologies, no regrets. We’re having a good time.”