‘Emily In Paris’ Season 4: All The Latest Updates We Know So Far

Emily In Paris season 3 is currently dominating the Netflix charts after its release on December 21. Thankfully, fans don’t have to wonder if the hit Netflix series will return for season 4. The streaming service was renewed for seasons 3 and 4 back in January 2022.

Rest assured, Emily and the rest of the Paris crew will be back. There will be more events to plan and drama to deal with, that’s for sure. From a possible release date to the future of the series, here are the latest updates about Emily In Paris season 4.

Emily In Paris Season 4 Release Date

Emily In Paris season 4 does not have a release date yet. The cast has not started filming season 4 as of December 2022. However, due to the previous rollouts, it’s likely fans will get season 4 by the end of 2023. The first 3 seasons premiered in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

The fourth season was confirmed along with season 3 in January 2022. “Say ‘bonjour’ to 3 & 4! EMILY IS OFFICIALLY RETURNING FOR TWO MORE SEASONS!” Netflix posted on Instagram.

Showrunner Darren Star hasn’t started writing season 4 just yet. “We really don’t jump in and start thinking about it until after the first of the year. But you know, there’s a lot of ideas that I feel like I have from this season,” he told EW. “There’s a lot of forks in the road for all these characters at the end of season 3 and a lot of complications for everyone. So I think that with season 4, we have a lot of questions to answer. I think the show is always about just finding ways to get deeper into the lives of all the characters, and I think we’re gonna be able to do that in an even bigger way for season 4.”

Emily In Paris Season 4 Cast

The entire main cast of Emily In Paris is expected to return for season 4. This includes Lily Collins as Emily, Ashley Park as Mindy, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Camille Razat as Camille, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie, William Abadie as Antoine, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, and Lucien Laviscount as Alfie.

Kate Walsh could return as Madeline at some point in season 4. But for now, she’s back in Chicago. Netflix has not announced the addition of any new cast members yet.

What Happened In Season 3?

Season 3 is a roller coaster for Emily Cooper. Emily basically gets fired from both Savoir and Sylvie’s new group after trying to work both jobs while trying to make a decision. After a brief unemployment phase, Sylvie asks Emily to come work for her again at Agence Grateau.

Alfie initially returns to London for work, but he ends up becoming Antoine’s CFO of all his businesses. Alfie comes back to Paris full-time, and his relationship with Emily flourishes for a bit. Meanwhile, Gabriel begins to focus his dreams on having a Michelin-star restaurant. Gabriel does get his restaurant and changes the name of Chez Lavaux to L’esprit de Gigi in honor of his grandmother. Gabriel and Camille remain together, but she has a secret fling with Sofia and goes off to Greece with her.

Gabriel and Camille get engaged and have a lavish engagement party. Despite wanting to be honest, Emily doesn’t tell Gabriel about Camille’s affair with Sofia. Gabriel and Camille then decide to get married at the chapel. Gabriel says his vows, but Camille stops the wedding. She confesses to Gabriel that the only reason they are together is because she knows he’s in love with Emily. She reveals the pact she made with Emily and tells the whole room — including Alfie — that it’s obvious Emily and Gabriel are still in love with each other.

Camille runs out of the chapel. The entire room is shocked. Alfie breaks up with Emily. “I’m nobody’s second choice, Cooper,” he says. “Now go get your man.” After the near-wedding, Gabriel and Emily talk. Emily still doesn’t tell Gabriel about Camille’s secret tryst. But he has a Camille secret of his own: she’s pregnant.

During season 3, Mindy gets wrapped up in a passionate new romance with Nico. There’s some work drama between Nico and Emily, but they mend fences by the end of the season. In the finale, Mindy learns from Benoit that the song he wrote for her has been accepted by the Eurovision song contest.

As far as Agence Grateau, tensions are running high by the end of the season. Julien grows more and more upset at Emily as he feels like he’s being ignored by Sylvie. In the final episode of season 3, we see Julien responding to an email: “I’ve considered your offer. Please do not discuss with anyone.”

What Will Happen In Season 4?

Gabriel, Camille, and Emily will have to deal with the fallout of Camille’s pregnancy reveal. “I hope that Emily and Camille stay friends, I do,” Camille Razat told E! Online about her hopes for season 4. There’s still the lingering secret of Camille’s relationship with Sofia that neither Camille nor Emily has been honest with Gabriel about.

That could provide major conflict in the future, and the ending of season 3 doesn’t mean Gabriel and Emily are necessarily going to get back together right away. “I think it’s an obstacle. And I think there’s a lot of messy business between them that would need to be resolved before they honestly entered into a relationship. I think there’s a lot that Gabriel found out about very quickly about the nature of this pact that she made with Camille, and this idea of feeling manipulated by these two women may not sit well with him,” Darren Star told EW.

However, Camille doesn’t think there’s too much hope for Gabriel and Camille’s relationship, tough. “I think sometimes when you’re in a relationship for such a long time, if there is lack of spiciness, if there is lack of passion, I think maybe it’s time to move on,” she also told E! Online.

What about Alfie? It seems like this could be the end of Alfie’s run on the show, but he is Antoine’s CFO. There would definitely be some delicious drama if Alfie stuck around.

“I personally need closure on certain things, whatever that might look like,” Lucien Laviscount told EW. “So I guess with Alfie and Emily, whether it be closure or a friendship or whatever, to explore that? I know it’s been explored [a little], but I think their relationship is different than what Gabriel’s and Emily’s was. So it’d be interesting to explore that. But, like I say, I’m all in for whatever.” Darren also noted to EW that Alfie is not “out of the picture” and could “very possibly” get a new love interest.

There’s also the Julien mystery. Who was he emailing? Could it be Madeline? She left for Chicago after having no one run Savoir’s office in Paris. Julien could step into the role Madeline had initially envisioned for Emily. That would be quite the twist.

“Season 4 is going to be more about navigating complicated relationships; personal relationships and work relationships, and how they come into conflict with each other…Emily is still going to be working with Alfie, Gabriel, and Camille. Those work relationships are really fraught with emotional conflicts,” Darren told TV Guide.

Will There Be An Emily In Paris Season 5?

Netflix has not renewed Emily In Paris for season 5 as of December 2022. Given the show’s popularity, it’s likely that season 5 will happen. The more Emily In Paris, the better!

Darren Star revealed that he doesn’t have a set endgame in mind for Emily at the moment. “I actually don’t have that one big ending for Emily. I think that as the universe of the show expands it just creates new opportunities for all the characters. So, we’re not looking and we don’t have an end in sight at the moment,” he told EW.