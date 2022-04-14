‘Emily In Paris’: Camille Razat Defends Camille Breaking Her Promise To Get Back With Gabriel

After all of Emily's worrying, it was Camille who broke her promise and got back together with Gabriel. 'Emily In Paris' star Camille Razat spoke EXCLUSIVELY about Camille's motives, season 3, and more.

Camille Razat
Emily’s declaration of love to Gabriel was cut short when Camille showed her face in the final minutes of the Emily In Paris season 2 finale. Emily had been torn over whether or not to break her promise to Camille and not get back with Gabriel, but it was Camille who ended up going back on her word.

Lily Collins and Camille Razat as Emily and Camille. (Netflix)

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Camille Razat about whether or not Camille made that pinky promise with Emily knowing that Emily wouldn’t be the one to break it first after what happened with Gabriel in the first season. “For sure, I mean she wants her man back. That is her man, first of all,” Camille told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the Emily In Paris PaleyFest event on April 10 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

However, Camille doesn’t think her character had concocted this plan from the beginning. “I don’t think she planned it for a long time,” the actress said. “I just think when she is at the restaurant and makes the promise, then right now she knows, because her mother tells her to do that. You remember she was like, ‘I am going to help you, but you are going to have to do exactly what I say.'”

Despite Gabriel still clearly having feelings for Emily, Emily didn’t end up confessing her love after Camille came to the door. Emily quickly bolted from Gabriel’s apartment, leaving Gabriel to wonder what she was going to say. As of now, Camille has moved in with Gabriel. Emily is also still in a relationship with Alfie, who will be a series regular character in season 3.

Lucas Bravo and Camille Razat as Gabriel and Camille. (Netflix)

Even though the drama never ends, Camille has hope that Gabriel and her on-screen alter ego will be able to last. “I hope they will be in peace. I hope they will be in peace together and find a safe and healthy place together,” Camille told HollywoodLife.

Emily In Paris will return for season 3. The Netflix series is expected to start production on the third season this summer.

