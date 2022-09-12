Kieran Culkin: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Succession’ Star Nominated For An Emmy

Kieran Culkin is part of the amazing ensemble cast of Succession, and he’s nominated for his second Emmy Award in 2022 for his performance. You probably recognize Kieran from his past roles as well, which include a beloved holiday movie, a cult classic, and more.

The 39-year-old has been acting for practically his entire life. His career started long before Succession. HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know about Kieran.

1. Kieran plays Roman Roy in Succession.

Kieran stars alongside Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Matthew Macfadyen, and more in the hit HBO series, which will return for a fourth season. Roman is the youngest son of Logan Roy and the most immature of the Roy children. Roman is the family’s wild card, often surprising everyone with inappropriate comments. Kieran plays Roman to perfection. Despite his immature actions, Roman has become of the most loved characters of the series. Before Succession, Kieran had notable roles in Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World, the Fargo TV series, and more.

2. He’s from a very famous family.

Kieran is the younger brother of actor Macaulay Culkin and the older brother of actor Rory Culkin. He is one of 8 Culkin kids. Kieran started out as a child actor like many of his siblings.

3. Kieran got his start in Home Alone like his brother.

Kieran played Fuller McCallister, Kevin McCallister’s younger cousin, in the 1990 holiday classic Home Alone. The movie catapulted his older brother Macaulay to superstardom. Kieran also returned for the sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost In New York.

4. Kieran has racked up a number of awards nominations over the years.

Kieran earned his first Golden Globe nomination in 2003 for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical for his role in Igby Goes Down. He was nominated for a Golden Globe again in 2019 for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in Succession. In 2020, Kieran was nominated for both a Golden Globe and Emmy for Succession.

5. Kieran is happily married.

Kieran married Jazz Charton in 2013. Their daughter, Kinsey Sioux, was born in September 2019. They welcomed a son named Wilder Wolf in August 2021.