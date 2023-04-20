‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

Abbott Elementary has already been renewed for season 3.

The season 2 finale aired on April 19.

Season 3 will likely explore “massive change.”

Get your school supplies and backpacks ready because Abbott Elementary will return for season 3. The hit ABC comedy series was renewed for season 3 on January 11, 2023. The exciting news was confirmed by Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, at the Television Critics Association’s Winter 2023 press tour.

Abbott Elementary quickly became a ratings hit and critical darling for ABC. The series follows a group of elementary school teachers in Philadelphia and highlights issues in the education system. Abbott Elementary has racked up several major awards, including the Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

Following the season 2 finale, everyone wants to know what’s next. From a possible premiere date to what will happen, HollywoodLife has rounded up all the latest about Abbott Elementary season 3.

Abbott Elementary Season 3 Premiere Date

Abbott Elementary season 3 does not have a premiere date yet, but the show is expected to premiere in fall 2023. The first season premiered midseason, but the second season was part of ABC’s fall lineup. Given how much of a draw Abbott Elementary is ratings-wise, it’s safe to say that season 3 will debut in September or October 2023.

While you wait, you can watch the previous 2 seasons of Abbott Elementary on Hulu. The first season is available on HBO Max (soon to be just Max), with the second season expected to be available on the streaming service soon.

Abbott Elementary Season 3 Cast

The main Abbott Elementary cast is expected to return for season 3. The beloved ensemble cast includes Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, and William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson.

Season 2 introduced us to members of Janine’s family. The Bear star Ayo Edebiri played Janine’s younger sister Ayesha. Taraji P. Henson guest-starred as Janine’s mother Vanetta. Other notable guest stars included Keyla Monterroso Mejia and Leslie Odom Jr.

How Did Abbott Elementary Season 2 End?

The Abbott Elementary season 2 finale featured an overnight school trip to the Franklin Institute. Gregory and Janine finally had a talk about their feelings during the field trip after Maurice told her that she was selfish, which made Janine reevaluate everything.

Gregory admitted that he has feelings for Janine, but their conversation was cut short by the kids. The students got scared when they saw Barbara with her sleep apnea mask on and thought she was an alien. The kids sprinted all around the Franklin Institute.

Everyone went searching for the kids. Gregory and Janine found their way into the heart exhibit. Fitting, no? “I like you, too. Like, a lot,” Janine told Gregory. He admitted that he’s liked her “pretty much since the first day” he got to Abbott. She’s felt the same, but it’s always been bad timing for them.

However, Janine said that talking to Maurice changed things for her. “But it didn’t change how I feel about you. It changed how I feel about me,” she said. Janine just doesn’t want to lose him as a friend. She continued, “Maybe I am selfish and if I need to be right now, then I don’t want to wind up hurting you.” They both know that if they dive headfirst into a relationship right now, it’ll be something real. Janine wants to take time for herself right now. Gregory understood but he was hurt.

The next day, Janine and Gregory shepherded the kids to the bus. “I think I did the right thing,” she said. “I want to continue the path I’m on. Actually, I think selfish is good for me — for now. Gregory is great. He’s the greatest, actually. I guess I’m not ready for him, but that’s okay. I’m okay.”

Gregory revealed he’s “happy” that he put his feelings out there for Janine. “Jacob was right. There’s some good stuff on the other side. It’s time to plant something new,” he said.

What Will Happen In Abbott Elementary Season 3?

Major plot points for Abbott Elementary season 3 haven’t been revealed yet. The show will continue to explore the ups and downs of public education. “I think it’d be fun to ask what happens when people have the opportunity to go on to bigger and better things and make massive change, so that’s what I’m interested in playing with,” Quinta told Cosmopolitan.

The charter schools storyline will likely continue to pop up in season 3. “We’re going into season 3 with some ideas of an aspect — that I won’t spoil — of the school system that we want to explore a little bit more,” co-showrunner Patrick Schumacker told The Wrap. “I think we’re approaching it like The Wire — different facets of this ecosystem.”

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY Sheryl and William at the show’s PaleyFest LA event about what they’d like to see in season 3. “I’d like to see her husband more. That would be like the only thing,” she said. As for William, he noted, “I’m hoping that next season we’ll see Mr. Johnson at home, or away from the school, and see what he does when he’s not there.”

When it comes to the future of Abbott Elementary, Janelle doesn’t want to see it go on forever. “Quinta has mad sh*t to do. She’s not gonna want this to go forever. That’s what I’m hoping,” the actress told Variety. “I don’t know what ABC wants, but I’m confident that she is smart enough and prolific enough that she’s going to want to do other projects.”