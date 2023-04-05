‘Abbott Elementary’s Tyler James Williams: What It’ll Take For Janine & Gregory To Get Together (Exclusive)

Will they or won’t they? That’s the question after Gregory and Janine’s first kiss. It’s clear these two have feelings for each other, but will they go any further than they already have? HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Abbott Elementary star Tyler James Williams about whether or not they’ll address their true feelings by the end of the season.

“I think it depends. It depends if they’re forced to,” the Golden Globe winner told HollywoodLife at Abbott Elementary’s PaleyFest LA event on April 1. “They are going to be two people that have to be forced to do that. And if they’re in a situation where they’re forced to…but then again that’s really hard to do with a lot of kids that can distract you at a school. But it would take that [being forced] for them to get together.”

After a season and a half of a slow burn, Gregory and Janine had their first kiss during the teacher conference weekend. They found themselves in an installation of a classroom made out of flowers and finally shared a kiss. Since then, Gregory and Janine have tried to move on from that kiss and act like it wasn’t a big deal, but it was a monumental moment for them.

HollywoodLife previously spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Abbott Elementary executive producer Justin Halpern about why the show wouldn’t rush a Gregory and Janine romance. “We also want to make sure that our characters, especially our series regulars, who we care about and the audience cares about, that whatever place we get to with them that people feel like we earned it and that we didn’t rush anything,” he said in 2022. “We also didn’t flip something on its head, which makes everybody feel sour. Nothing we will do will not have the breadcrumbs laid and [will] feel very earned.”

Abbott Elementary only has a few more episodes left in season 2 before the April 19 finale. Taraji P. Henson will guest star as Janine’s mom in an upcoming episode. The Emmy-winning comedy series has already been renewed for season 3. Abbott Elementary currently airs Wednesdays on ABC.