John Owen Lowe: 5 Things About Rob Lowe’s Son, 28, Starring Alongside His Dad In Netflix Show

John Owen stars in the new Netflix series Unstable.

John Owen is one of Rob Lowe’s sons.

John Owen went to Stanford.

It’s a double Lowe feature in Netflix’s new comedy series Unstable, which premieres on March 30. Art imitates life for Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe as they play father and son. This is a major moment for Rob’s son and co-star, both in front of the camera and behind it.

So, who is John Owen Lowe? The 28-year-old is following in his famous father’s footsteps but also charting his own path in Hollywood. Here’s what you need to know about John Owen.

1. John Owen stars and executive produces the show Unstable.

John Owen and Rob are the co-creators, executive producers, and stars of Unstable. The series follows Ellis Dragon, a successful and eccentric biotech entrepreneur, and his son Jackson Dragon, who is the total opposite of his father. Jackson must step in to save Ellis and his company before it’s too late. He also tries to salvage their estranged relationship in the wake of his mother’s death.

John Owen told The New York Times that Unstable was inspired while he was working with his dad on 9-1-1 Lone Star. “The proximity to my dad was driving me insane, the idea of never escaping his shadow,” he said. The actor and writer eventually thought about writing about his relationship with his dad. “It’s wildly cathartic for me. For sure. First of all, I get to make fun of him on a public platform. But it’s sweet and rewarding, honestly, to act with him,” John Owen admitted.

2. John Owen has an older brother.

John Owen is the youngest of Rob and Sheryl Berkof’s two children. He has an older brother named Mathew, who is a venture capitalist. John Owen graduated from Stanford with a degree in science technology.

3. John Owen is a pianist.

John Owen has revealed his musical talents in several Instagram videos. In 2020, the musician showcased one of the first melodies he ever wrote for the piano. In 2021, he also shared his vocal talents with an original song.

4. John Owen’s first onscreen role was in 2015.

John Owen first appeared as Joel in The Grinder, a short-lived comedy series that also starred his father. He teamed up with his father and brother for the A&E series The Lowe Files, which followed the Lowes as they explored unsolved mysteries. John Owen also played Luke in his dad’s 2019 Netflix film Holiday In The Wild. In addition to acting, John Owen has also been a part of the writing team for 9-1-1: Lone Star.

5. John Owen is sober.

The actor opened up about his addiction struggles in a 2022 interview and revealed how his father constantly supported him. “On the most personal level possible, when I was struggling with addiction, he was always there for me,” John Owen told PEOPLE. “I credit that with being one, if not the main, reason that I’m sober and living a healthy lifestyle.” Rob struggled with alcoholism for years but has been sober for over 3 decades now.