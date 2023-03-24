Rob Lowe & Son John Owen, 28, Joined By Family At Premiere Of Their New Show ‘Unstable’: Photos

Rob Lowe celebrated the premiere of his new Netflix comedy show with his entire family, including his wife and both of their sons.

March 24, 2023 9:22AM EDT
John Owen Lowe, Rob Lowe, Sheryl Berkoff, Matthew Edward Lowe Comedy Central Roast of Rob Lowe, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Aug 2016 The Comedy Central Roast Of Rob Lowe - Arrivals
Matthew Lowe, John Owen Lowe, Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff 'Unstable' TV Series premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 23 Mar 2023
Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe 'Dog Gone' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 11 Jan 2023
Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Rob Lowe was joined by his wife Sheryl Berkoff, 61, and their sons John Owen, 28, and Matthew Edward, 30, at the Unstable premiere on March 23. The 59-year-old actor posed with his family at the Los Angeles event, celebrating his new Netflix comedy show that he executive produces and stars in alongside John Owen. Rob looked so handsome in a navy blue suit and brown shoes and his short brown hair was spiked in the front.

Rob Lowe with his family at the ‘Unstable’ premiere (Photo: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Rob’s wife wore a long-sleeve black turtleneck with a beige skirt. Sheryl let her blonde hair down and also wore some necklaces and bracelets to accessorize her look. Rob and Sheryl’s sons wore black suits as they posed with their parents on the carpet. John Owen especially resembled his famous father in the adorable family photos.

Rob Lowe with his family at the ‘Unstable’ premiere on March 23 (Photo: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

Rob and his younger son collaborated on their Netflix project where they play a father and son dealing with a death in their family. The duo talked about their partnership in Men’s Health April 2023 “Fit At Any Age” issue, and John Owen explained how he related to the concept of Unstable. He said, “Your parents, no matter who they are, always just bug you. Always. Even when you’re an adult. Your relationship changes as you get older and your parents become more like your friends—but they still bug you. As they should. You’re 59 and your dad bugs you sometimes.”

In that same interview, Rob admitted that he couldn’t have done this show without his son. “Look, neither one of us could have made this show without the other. I couldn’t have gone off and said, ‘Hey, I wanna do a father-son show without John Owen,’ ” Rob said. John Owen teased his dad and joked that the West Wing actor “can’t write,” to which Rob responded, “Well, there’s that, too.” John Owen is also the lead writer on Unstable, which premieres March 30.

