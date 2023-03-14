Rob Lowe, 58, Proves You Can Be ‘Fit At Any Age’ As He Poses With Son John Owen, 28, For ‘Men’s Health’

View gallery Image Credit: Mark Williams & Sara Hirakawa for Men’s Health

Rob Lowe, 58, and his son John Owen Lowe, 28, looked like total hunks for the Men’s Health April 2023 “Fit At Any Age” issue, where they discussed a wide-range of topics in the accompanying interview. The father-son duo, who executive producer and star in the upcoming Netflix comedy show Unstable, spoke to Men’s Health about how they both stay health. Rob revealed that he and John Owen stay in shape from surfing, golfing, and working out in the backyard. “For my mood, I’ve got to do it. I’ve got to get my body moving, get a sweat on,” the 9-1-1: Lone Star actor said about working out. “I have to really work to take a day off actually.”

John Owen, who has followed in his dad’s footsteps in an actor, revealed what he’s learned from Rob about eating healthy. “Mostly, it’s just a mindset. I feel like he’s been serious about his health since I can remember, and so he has helped me be serious about mine,” John Owen said.

Rob explained in the interview how important dieting is for him to stay healthy. “I hate that it’s 80 percent diet. I’ve tried every way of getting around it. And I love working out, but it doesn’t get you where you need to get at my age,” Rob said. “And that’s a fucking bummer.”

But Rob admitted that he still has days when he indulges on some guilty pleasure snacks. “The thing that works for me, there will be days when, no doubt, you’re getting the f****** pie,” he told Men’s Health. “There are times when I will run over my grandmother to pick up a milkshake. But that’s not all the time. So wait till then, have the milkshake, and be cool.”

Rob and John Owen also spoke to Men’s Health about Unstable, where they play a father and a son dealing with grief after a death in the family. John Owen, who is also the lead writer of the series, explained how he related to the concept of the show. “Your parents, no matter who they are, always just bug you. Always. Even when you’re an adult,” he said. “Your relationship changes as you get older and your parents become more like your friends—but they still bug you. As they should. You’re 59 and your dad bugs you sometimes.”

Now that John Owen’s an actor, he obviously gets compared to his famous dad all the time, which he admittedly does not like.

“The number of times I got compared to my dad, and the number of times he was brought up in conversation, made me so uncomfortable that I wanted to move as far away from that as possible,” John Owen admitted. But, as he told Men’s Health, acting and writing “just kept bubbling up,” and he realized that he had what it takes to excel in the same profession as Rob.