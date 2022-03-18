See Pic

Rob Lowe, 58, Flexes His Muscles With Son John, 27, In Birthday Tribute: ‘What A Father’

rob lowe, john lowe
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
John Owen Lowe, Rob Lowe, Sheryl Berkoff, Matthew Edward Lowe Comedy Central Roast of Rob Lowe, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Aug 2016 The Comedy Central Roast Of Rob Lowe - Arrivals
Sheryl Berkoff, Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe at the Premiere of Sony Pictures' "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" at the TCL Chinese Theatre Sony Pictures' 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' film premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Hollywood, CA, USA - 22 July 2019
Rob Lowe, Matthew Edward Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff seen at Columbia Pictures 'Sex Tape' World Premiere held at Regency Village Theatre,, in Westwood, Calif Columbia Pictures 'Sex Tape' World Premiere, Westwood, USA - 10 Jul 2014
Rob Lowe, John Owen Lowe Rob Lowe, left, and John Owen Lowe attend the CBS Summer Soiree during the 2017 Summer TCA's at CBS Radford Studios, in Los Angeles 2017 Summer TCA - CBS Summer Soiree, Los Angeles, USA - 01 Aug 2017 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
The ‘Parks & Rec’ star’s younger son posted a throwback and a new photo of himself and his dad for his birthday!

A belated happy birthday to Rob LoweThe actor’s 27-year-old son John Owen took to his Instagram to wish his dad a happy birthday on Thursday March 17. The first photo was a throwback to when John was a baby, with his dad holding him and both giving a blank look into the camera. The second featured a more current photo of the father-son duo showing their muscles while they both flex.

Other than the sweet pair of photos, Johnny also had a sweet birthday message for his dad in the caption, looking back on one of his crowing career achievements, his 2016 People’s Choice nomination for Favorite Actor in a New TV Show. “Happy birthday to this 2016 People’s Choice Award nominee, my pops. What a man, what a father, what a career. LOVE YOU!” he wrote.

Rob commented with a joke-y reply to the People’s Choice joke, where he called it “Still my best nomination yet.” Rob’s other son Michael Edward, 29, made a joke about his brother sharing the shirtless photo of him flexing. “Really wouldn’t be a Johnny Lowe post without a workout pic huh,” he wrote.

Rob and John pose for a photo together. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Santa Barbara, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Shirtless Rob Lowe shows off this toned body and his cupping bruises after a Paddleboarding session in Santa Barbara. Pictured: Rob Lowe BACKGRID USA 28 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyJuliann / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Rob Lowe takes a Memorial Weekend beach walk with son Johnny Lowe in Montecito. 29 May 2021 Pictured: Rob Lowe Johnny Lowe. Photo credit: Van Valkenbug/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA758684_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Rob Lowe takes his shirt off for a walk on the beach in Santa Barbara Sunday with friends. 11 Oct 2020 Pictured: Rob Lowe. Photo credit: Van Valkenburg/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA707053_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Rob’s older son Michael also penned a sweet birthday message to his dad with a photo of the two of them skiing on his Instagram. “Happy Birthday to one of the best to ever do it! Truly an expert on all things and one of my best friends, I love you,” he wrote.

John clearly has a strong connection with his dad. Whether they’re simply going for walks on the beach together or even if John is making a few jokes at his dad’s expense after getting a little more information than he wanted to hear about his parents’ lives, it’s clear that the actor is an excellent father to both of his boys. Rob had both of his kids with his wife Sheryl Berkhoffwho he’s been married to for over 30 years.