Rob Lowe’s Wife: Everything To Know About Sheryl Berkoff & Their More Than 30 Years Of Marriage

Rob Lowe and his wife Sheryl Berkoff are set to celebrate 31 years of marriage this July and are stronger than ever. Find out more about the lovely lady and her connection to the actor here.

Rob Lowe, 57, and Sheryl Berkoff, 60, have been the epitome of a successful Hollywood couple over the years. The lovebirds celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on July 22, 2021 and still seem like newlyweds, often sharing their love with the world through sweet social media posts and doting words. Rob even called his wife the “best sweetheart I could hope for” in a touching Valentine’s Day post he shared last month.

Find out more about Sheryl and her romance with Rob below!

It wasn’t love at first sight for the two of them.

Rob and Sheryl apparently met each other through a blind date in 1983 and after a few more dates with each other, they decided to not get into a serious relationship and went their separate ways. A few years later, in 1989, they reconnected and ended up falling in love. It was two years later, in 1991, that they got married.

“Listen, she may have saved my life, really,” Rob once gushed about Sheryl to Entertainment Tonight. “I mean, she met me when I was at the end of my ’80s run of wild boy craziness and she was worth changing my life for. And so I am really lucky that that happened to me. Maybe I had changed it on my own, maybe, but it’s a big maybe. And just when I met her, I knew that if I could not make it with her, I definitely could not make it work with anyone else.”

Sheryl was once a makeup artist.

She studied at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles before starting a career as a makeup artist. She gained success in Hollywood and worked on people in various movies, including Frankie and Johnny, Glengarry Glen Ross, and The Vanishing. When she worked on Rob’s movie, Bad Influence, it led to their reconnection, which eventually led to their marriage.

Sheryl and Rob have two kids together.

The proud parents share sons, Matthew, born in 1993, and John, born in 1995, and they appear to be two successful people of their own. Matthew’s Instagram bio lists himself as an attorney, photographer, and “occasional actor.” John graduated from Stanford in 2018, and the young men sometimes give shout-outs to their parents on social media, especially on special occasions like Mother’s and Father’s Day.

Rob has previously opened up about having kids and the love he has for them. “I always wanted that life, I really wanted kids. I wanted a normal life outside of Hollywood,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I wanted to insert myself in Hollywood for what I needed to do and get out like a light and live as normal of a life as I can, and we were able to do that because I think we were very well matched.”

She’s a jewelry designer.

The creative beauty has her own jewelry company, Sheryl Lowe Jewelry, and sells all kinds of pieces, including necklaces, bracelets, earrings etc. The products can be found on her website and in stores like Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, and Bergdorf Goodman. Sheryl also created a men’s jewelry collection inspired by Rob and their sons called Mr. Lowe.

Rob has a cute nickname for her.

The hunky television star as referred to Sheryl as “love bug” in some posts, like the one below. Aw!