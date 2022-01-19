Rob Lowe Jokes About His Wife Teaching Gwyneth Paltrow ‘How To’ Perform Oral Sex — Watch

The ‘Parks & Rec’ star revealed that his wife of over 30-years gave the ‘Iron Man’ star a few bedroom tips.

Rob Lowe, 57, had a hilarious revelation when he had Gwyneth Paltrow, 49, on his podcast Literally in July 2020. The actor discovered that his wife Sheryl Berkoff, 60, had given the the future goop founder tips on oral sex when she was a young adult. Rob got to make a few jokes about his wife’s sisterly lessons to the young actress while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday January 18.

Rob told Jimmy Kimmel how Sheryl and his became friends, while his future wife was working on a movie with Gwyneth’s mom. The Outsiders star revealed that his wife took the young actress under her wing. “When Gwyneth was a little precocious 18-year-old, my wife was still a makeup artist on a movie that Gwyneth’s mother Blythe Danner was on,” he said. “Sheryl would give her cigarettes, and they’d go out and smoke behind the trailers. She was like a big sister to Gwyneth—still is.”

He went on to joke about some of the more explicit things that Sheryl told the future Shakespeare In Love star. “I had no idea. I must thank her. My wife taught Gwyneth how to—how should we say this on network television?” he said, before Jimmy made a suggestion. The late night host interjected, “I think ‘perform oral sex’ would be the way to go, which is a very nice thing for her to do.” Rob also joked that Gwyneth’s ex and current husband both owe some of their great sexual chemistry to his wife. “As I like to say, Chris Martin and Brad Falchuk, you’re welcome,” he joked.

Jimmy also pulled up a tweet from Rob’s son John Owen Lowe, where the actor’s child admitted that he wasn’t exactly thrilled to learn some of his parents’ more intimate details. The actor quipped that it was understandable. “That’s not a visual that those boys are interested in. I think the therapy bills will be coming to me,” he said.

Back when Gwyneth was on the 2020 episode of Rob’s podcast, she had so many great things to say about Sheryl and their decades-long friendship. “She was so cool. She knew that I was sneaking cigarettes, and she would come smoke with me behind the trailer, and she taught me how to give a blowjob. You know, all the classic Sheryl stuff,” she said about their first times hanging out. “She was so awesome to me.”