Watch

Rob Lowe Jokes About His Wife Teaching Gwyneth Paltrow ‘How To’ Perform Oral Sex — Watch

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk 'The Politician' TV show premiere, Arrivals, New York, USA - 26 Sep 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk enjoy a Sunday stroll in the sunshine. The couple were wearing face masks as the took a break from quarantine amid the Los Angeles Covid-19 lockdown. 17 May 2020 Pictured: Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA666691_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk. Gwyneth Paltrow, left, and Brad Falchuk pose in the audience at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles71st Primetime Emmy Awards - Audience, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019
Brad Falchuk and Gwyneth PaltrowRyan Murphy Honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Dec 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘Parks & Rec’ star revealed that his wife of over 30-years gave the ‘Iron Man’ star a few bedroom tips.

Rob Lowe, 57, had a hilarious revelation when he had Gwyneth Paltrow49, on his podcast Literally in July 2020. The actor discovered that his wife Sheryl Berkoff, 60, had given the the future goop founder tips on oral sex when she was a young adult. Rob got to make a few jokes about his wife’s sisterly lessons to the young actress while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday January 18.

Rob told Jimmy Kimmel how Sheryl and his became friends, while his future wife was working on a movie with Gwyneth’s mom. The Outsiders star revealed that his wife took the young actress under her wing. “When Gwyneth was a little precocious 18-year-old, my wife was still a makeup artist on a movie that Gwyneth’s mother Blythe Danner was on,” he said. “Sheryl would give her cigarettes, and they’d go out and smoke behind the trailers. She was like a big sister to Gwyneth—still is.”

He went on to joke about some of the more explicit things that Sheryl told the future Shakespeare In Love star. “I had no idea. I must thank her. My wife taught Gwyneth how to—how should we say this on network television?” he said, before Jimmy made a suggestion. The late night host interjected, “I think ‘perform oral sex’ would be the way to go, which is a very nice thing for her to do.” Rob also joked that Gwyneth’s ex and current husband both owe some of their great sexual chemistry to his wife. “As I like to say, Chris Martin and Brad Falchuk, you’re welcome,” he joked.

Rob Lowe had plenty of jokes about Gwyneth Paltrow revealing his wife Sheryl had given her some NSFW sex tips. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Rob Lowe -- See Photos Of The Actor

Santa Barbara, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Shirtless Rob Lowe shows off this toned body and his cupping bruises after a Paddleboarding session in Santa Barbara. Pictured: Rob Lowe BACKGRID USA 28 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyJuliann / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Rob Lowe takes a Memorial Weekend beach walk with son Johnny Lowe in Montecito. 29 May 2021 Pictured: Rob Lowe Johnny Lowe. Photo credit: Van Valkenbug/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA758684_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Rob Lowe takes his shirt off for a walk on the beach in Santa Barbara Sunday with friends. 11 Oct 2020 Pictured: Rob Lowe. Photo credit: Van Valkenburg/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA707053_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Jimmy also pulled up a tweet from Rob’s son John Owen Lowe, where the actor’s child admitted that he wasn’t exactly thrilled to learn some of his parents’ more intimate details. The actor quipped that it was understandable. “That’s not a visual that those boys are interested in. I think the therapy bills will be coming to me,” he said.

Back when Gwyneth was on the 2020 episode of Rob’s podcast, she had so many great things to say about Sheryl and their decades-long friendship. “She was so cool. She knew that I was sneaking cigarettes, and she would come smoke with me behind the trailer, and she taught me how to give a blowjob. You know, all the classic Sheryl stuff,” she said about their first times hanging out. “She was so awesome to me.”

 