Molly Sims Admits Having Kids Changed Her ‘Mindset’ About Dieting & Weight: ‘I’m Focused On Being Healthy’

Health is wealth! Model Molly Sims opened up about how her relationship with her body changed after becoming a mom.

Molly Sims is one of the most relatable celebrity moms out there. From her hilarious quotes about managing motherhood (“I couldn’t decide if I wanted bangs or not, so I cut bangs for my daughter and she looks awful. Dodged a bullet there,”) to her LOL-funny TikToks, (ie, unpacking her son’s smelly lacrosse gear), the Sports Illustrated model turned podcaster really does it all these days. Of course, before all of this, the mom of three traveled the world modeling for major brands, starring on the hottest magazine covers and walking runways. Molly, 48, opened up to HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview about how her personal outlook on her health has changed over her career, and how her focused has shifted to being “healthy as opposed to being skinny.”

“Having to be a size two for 20 years is never easy on the mind. I think I’ll always have some type of body dysmorphia just because of that. You know, my hands still sweat when I try things on. I don’t think that’ll ever go away. I think my mindset, now that I have kids, is just different,” Molly told HL. “I use my jeans. I don’t weigh myself. I know that I’m not good with a number on a scale, but I am good with a pair of jeans or a pair of pants or a dress, to know my body and where I am.”

She continued, “I’m focused on being healthy for my family, as opposed to being skinny. I don’t even like the word skinny. I don’t like the word diet. But, that doesn’t mean I don’t take care of myself. It doesn’t mean I don’t crush it when I’m at the gym.” Molly recalled being inspired by her own mom, who would walk four miles a day for exercise, and loved sports and activities.

“I think that’s why being active has been implemented in my life and I’m hoping that becomes more of a standard, young kids seeing their parents doing that,” she said. “That’s why we’re so into sports! My kids, they run, they’re outside, their bodies are strong, their minds are strong.”

When it comes to “crushing it in the gym,” Molly admitted to mixing up her workout regimen, while also healing an old back injury. “I do pilates, I do hot yoga, all to strengthen the core and get lean and long. I love Megan Roupe‘s Sculpt Society, I love hot pilates with Shannon Nadj. I think my body does better when I do different things,” she explained.

The “Lipstick On The Rim” podcast host also added that an anti-inflammatory diet and lessening her sugar intake has helped her achieve recent fitness goals. “I hate to say that, because I love wine. I love my palomas!” she laughed. “I also work with Dr. Will Cole, who focuses on inflammation of the body and keeping that down, which is really helpful.” Molly also urged women to “be kind” to themselves and not “punish themselves.” “When we go off the wagon, and just binge on something, or if you have kids, you wind up eating their food and then going out to dinner and having more food and then drinking, it doesn’t have to be the end all be all,” she told HL. “We can just get back up the next morning and start over.”

Molly spoke to HollywoodLife in partnership with Hood Cottage Cheese, one of her favorite go-to products for a healthy, protein-filled snack. “You can go sweet, you can go savory. They have a ton of different flavors from Everything Bagel to Pineapple, and Peach,” she explained. “It’s just something that’s always part of my pantry! It’s versatile — sometimes I throw some cottage cheese in my kids’ pancakes in the morning for extra protein. My trainer puts it in his egg whites. It’s an easy and a nutritious way to get you and your kids eating eating better!”

Molly Sims is calling all cottage cheese fans! She wants YOU to profess your love for the delicious dairy staple for a chance to become Hood’s new (and only!) “Big (Cottage) Cheese.” Visit this link for the details.