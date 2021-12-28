Molly Sims, 48, Looks Incredible In A Bikini While Sipping On A Cocktail In Mexico — Photos

Molly Sims is enjoying her time in Mexico! The fashion model and actress showed off her incredible bikini bod in a series of photos while vacationing with her family.

Molly Sims looked more stunning than ever as she celebrated time with her family after the Christmas holiday. The 48-year-old posed in a ditsy floral string bikini in what seemed to be her resort room in Cabo San Lucas. “When the only task of the day is to pick a cocktail,” the mom and podcaster captioned the post, holding a delicious-looking cocktail while showing off her stunning figure. Molly shared two photos with two different poses, tossing her tousled beach bond locks to the side as she smiled under chic dark sunglasses. She also accessorized her look with a gold necklace and one with a gold heart.

In addition to her bikini pic, the model posted numerous other shots from the Cabo vacation, including the below series of pics in a mid-sleeve, boho-style lace white dress. Molly posed in the photos in front of a beautiful blue sky and sparkling ocean, also taking close-up selfie shots showing off her gorgeous accessories which included black sunglasses and gold jewelry and pulling her hair back into a chic bun.

In another series of vacation shots, the mother-of-three posed in a similar boho-style peach-colored dress, with elbow-length sleeves and multi-colored trim. She also posed with an adorable straw tote with “Beach” inscribed across the front, writing, “Honey, I’m home” in the caption.

In addition to photos of her vacation-ready outfits and bikinis, Molly shared several video clips and more photos to her Instagram stories, giving a behind-the-scenes look of she and her family’s relaxing and fun getaway. Molly, who shares three children with husband, head of Netflix original films Scott Stuber, 52, whom she married in 2011, showed clips of her family playing by the beach and pool, truly enjoying their time together as the children slid down slides on the sand. She also shared shots of herself going to the gym to keep her body bikini-ready for this vacation and for more in the future!