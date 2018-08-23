Molly Sims, 45 & Mom Of 3, ‘Might Still Have It’ As She Flaunts Sexy Bikini Body — New Pic

Molly Sims wowed her fans after posting a bikini pic that showed off her sculpted abs on Aug. 23, just over a year after giving birth to her third baby! See the smoking pic, here.

Molly Sims, 45, hasn’t done a photo shoot for Sports Illustrated since 2006. It’s been over a decade and my, has time been kind to the Las Vegas actress! Three kids later and Molly’s body is still SI editorial-ready, as we can clearly see in the bikini picture she posted on her Instagram page on Aug. 23. “Momma might still have it 😏#summer2018,” Molly captioned the shot of her in a gingham two-piece set, drink in hand, living her best life on a yacht during her Italy getaway. But is that even a question? Molly definitely still “has it” — and we know how.

Those sculpted abs aren’t leftovers from Molly’s modeling days. Katia Pryce, the founder of DanceBody — with studios in New York, Miami, and The Hamptons — has been training Molly in the Hamptons this summer! And lucky for us, Katia previously dished to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about what she gets Molly to do to get Instagram abs like those. “Our entire workout is focused around targeting the abs since that is our specific focus — which is perfect, since literally every move in DanceBody generates from your core! We do a standing ab variation that includes resistance bands and balance to tone her stomach in unique (and challenging) ways,” Katia revealed. “When she does our dance cardio, she ALWAYS wears our weighted Dance Bands on her wrists to ensure her upper body is firing during every single movement – it delivers 2x the workout to dance with resistance!”

Seriously, this regime must work, considering that Molly gave birth to her youngest child, Grey Stuber, just over a year ago on Jan. 10, 2017. For a deeper dive into Molly’s workout, you must check out the rest of our interview with the DanceBody founder. And Molly will be back to working hard soon enough! Although Molly also posted a giddy “dance party for 1” video in her bikini to her Instagram Story on Aug. 23, her European vacay with her husband and movie producer Scott Stuber, 49, is coming to a close. The actress proceeded to post a group shot with friends on her Instagram Story, writing, “Thank you for the BEST trip ever!!!”

Molly first posted a picture of her and the hubby jetting off to France on Aug. 2, meaning there’s three weeks’ worth of vacation photos and ab inspiration-worthy pics on her Instagram feed. How much more motivation do we need to get our workout on?