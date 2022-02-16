Molly Sims, 48, Rocks Nothing But A Tiny Bikini While Out In The Cold Snow — Photo
Molly Sims may be the next Queen Elsa as she proved the cold doesn’t bother her anyway, posing in nothing but a bikini surrounded by snow.
Molly Sims, 48, did her own version of the polar bear plunge, replacing the water with a sexy bikini instead. The model rocked a grey string bikini as she stood in the frozen tundra. At least she had some protection from the cold as she donned a fur raccoon hat and snow boots insolated with fur. She threw up a peace sign as she posed in the cold, handling it like a champ.
The mom of three is all about keeping it real. She does so on her podcast Lipstick on the Rim along with co-host Emese Gormely. She especially was honest with herself during the tough times brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. During an interview with Hamptons Magazine, she expressed that she learned the difficulties of becoming a full-time parent. “It is super hard,” Molly told the outlet. “I think the one thing we learned during COVID is that you will never underestimate a stay-at-home mom and what that person does, because it is difficult.”
“We can understand more to not put down the stay-at-home parent,” she continued. “And the work-life balance is awful. It’s really important to talk about, especially when we have social media—that is the best version, picture number 99 that you’re selling… and really important to not just show that but show that not everything is great. Not everything is bad. Not everything is on time. Not everything is perfect.”