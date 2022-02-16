See Pic

Molly Sims, 48, Rocks Nothing But A Tiny Bikini While Out In The Cold Snow — Photo

Molly Sims
SplashNews.com
Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Molly Sims may be the next Queen Elsa as she proved the cold doesn’t bother her anyway, posing in nothing but a bikini surrounded by snow.

Molly Sims, 48, did her own version of the polar bear plunge, replacing the water with a sexy bikini instead. The model rocked a grey string bikini as she stood in the frozen tundra. At least she had some protection from the cold as she donned a fur raccoon hat and snow boots insolated with fur. She threw up a peace sign as she posed in the cold, handling it like a champ.

“Ski week I’m coming for you,” she captioned the pic. Millionaire Matchmaker host Patti Stanger commented three fire emojis, perhaps either to say she’s looking hot or warm her up, or both. This certainly isn’t the first time she has shown off how good her body looks in a swimsuit— after all, she is a model.
The Wrong Missy actress recently enjoyed a tropical getaway to Cabo with her husband Scott Stuber and three kids Brooks Alan Stuber, Grey Douglas Stuber and Scarlett May Stuber. She showed off many sexy beach looks during her trips. One of them was a peach swimsuit, fabulous sunhat and gold choker that she wore on a boat, paired with a glass of wine, of course. Came for the boat, stayed for the rosé 🛳🍷 & peep the last slide for my new on-the-go wine workout hack,” she captioned the post.

The mom of three is all about keeping it real. She does so on her podcast Lipstick on the Rim along with co-host Emese Gormely. She especially was honest with herself during the tough times brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. During an interview with Hamptons Magazine, she expressed that she learned the difficulties of becoming a full-time parent. “It is super hard,” Molly told the outlet. “I think the one thing we learned during COVID is that you will never underestimate a stay-at-home mom and what that person does, because it is difficult.”

“We can understand more to not put down the stay-at-home parent,” she continued. “And the work-life balance is awful. It’s really important to talk about, especially when we have social media—that is the best version, picture number 99 that you’re selling… and really important to not just show that but show that not everything is great. Not everything is bad. Not everything is on time. Not everything is perfect.”

