How Moms Molly Sims, 45, & Brooke Burke Rock Sexy Bathing Suits — Easy-To-Follow Diet Secret

Supermoms! These amazing ladies prove that having kids doesn’t need to slow you down at all! In fact, they both look better than ever! See their diet secret below.

Molly Sims, 45, is ringing in the new year on a gorgeous beach vacation in St. Barts with her family. The mom of three has been rocking some super sexy swimsuits, showing off the body she works so hard for! Molly works with trainer Katia Pryce, the founder of DanceBody, who told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “Moms CAN get flat abs. Actually one of the best ways to see lines on your abs is to keep your fat content low, which means high intensity cardio is a MUST! Endless, mindless crunches don’t do much honestly. The best advice I have for moms wanting flat abs is high intensity cardio + working with a trainer who truly understands post-natal abs — it makes a HUGE difference!”

Molly is a fan of of intermittent fasting, by eating dinner by 7 p.m at the latest. Brooke Burke, 47, is also a fan of intermittent fasting. This is where you typically eat all of your meals in an eight hour period and fast for the rest of the day/night. Brooke works with trainer and nutrition expert Jorge Cruise, who says, “It’s the most effective way [to lose weight] — you can drop up to a pound of a day if you do it right.” With a diet rich in fat (50 percent), protein (40 percent) and carbs (10 percent), foods can include nuts, eggs, avocado, sweet potatoes, whole fruits, and coffee with coconut oil.

Eating high-fat and high-fiber foods like avocado, nuts, and fruits and vegetables will keep you full and satisfied, and not starving. Would you try intermittent fasting to lose weight?