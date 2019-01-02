Molly Sims is living her best life! While on a St. Barts vacation with her fam, the mother of three rocked multiple gorgeous bathing suits. See for yourself!

Three kids in and Molly Sims, 45, looks absolutely amazing! The model showed off her flawless figure on Jan. 1 in St. Barts where she was vacationing with her family — husband Scott Stuber, 50, and kids Brooks, 6, Scarlett, 3, and Grey, 1. Molly definitely didn’t look like she’d given birth to three kids as she hung out on the beach in one gorgeous bathing suit after another. From serving looks in the sand with a plunging green one-piece to lying on a surfboard in a chic yellow number, the model has been stunning with each and every look. She even tried out an adventurous red and pink knotted swimsuit. It may be January, but she’s been delivering all the summer fashion inspo!

So how does she stay so slim? The model’s trainer opened up to Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY over the summer about her workout routine — and it’s all about the abs! She may have a growing family, but Molly makes sure to take care of herself, too. “When Molly is in town, she likes to train every day she can,” Katia Pryce, DanceBody founder, said. “She is super hardcore, and always makes time for her workouts — even with three young kids! It’s so inspiring. Our entire workout is focused around targeting the abs since that is our specific focus — which is perfect, since literally every move in DanceBody generates from your core! We do a standing ab variation that includes resistance bands and balance to tone her stomach in unique (and challenging!) ways.”

We have to give it up for Molly! She’s clearly working hard on her bikini body — and it shows. She looks so happy and healthy!

But she isn’t the only mom showing off her flawless figure in a bathing suit during the winter months. Who could forget that Kourtney Kardashian, 39, stepped out in the December snow to pose for pics in a teeny tiny bikini? Iconic!