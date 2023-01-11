Maia Mitchell Returning To ‘Good Trouble’ After Surprise Exit In Season 4

There’s going to be a Foster family reunion at The Coterie. Maia Mitchell will reprise her role as the beloved Callie Adams-Foster in Good Trouble season 5. She will guest star in the upcoming fifth season, which will premiere March 16 on Freeform.

Maia shockingly left Good Trouble in season 4 after starring in The Fosters spinoff series since its 2019 premiere. She exited the series in March 2022 after Callie got a job with the ACLU in Washington D.C. When she stepped on the plane to D.C., she crossed paths with her on-again, off-again love Jamie.

From the get-go, Good Trouble boss Joanna Johnson was adamant that “the door’s always open 100 percent” for Maia to return. “She’s a part of the show. She’s a part of this family, and I would love to have her back for anything that we could,” Joanna told HollywoodLife.

Following her exit episode, Maia shared a heartfelt message to fans on Instagram. “While I have been so beyond fortunate to have this career and a job that I love, with not an iota of regret, for quite some time I have suppressed an undeniable gravitational pull to return home to Australia to be closer to my nearest and dearest,” she said.

The actress continued, “The past two years have been trying, for everyone. I fully recognize the privilege of being able to work and make our show during a global pandemic, but it also meant being separated from my loved ones when we needed each other the most. Thus came the need to create the space to split my time between both countries. So, with that, it is time to start a new chapter and bid farewell to Good Trouble.”

Good Trouble follows a group of 20-something residents who live at Los Angeles’ The Coterie. The roommates will face their toughest obstacles yet as they’re confronted with evolving relationship challenges and new career opportunities. Through highs and lows, romance and heartbreak, The Coterie crew will lean on each other while they navigate the next stage of adulthood. The series stars Cierra Ramirez, Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, Josh Pence, Bryan Craig, and Booboo Stewart.