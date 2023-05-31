Daniella Karagach Gives Birth & Welcomes Her 1st Baby With Pasha Pashkov: Photos

A new Dancing With The Stars baby has been added to the troupe! DWTS professional dancers Daniella Karagach, 30, and Pasha Pashkov, 36, have welcomed their first child together. They revealed the happy news on Instagram on May 31 with a series of photos and a simple caption that revealed both the baby’s name (Nikita) and birthdate (May 30).

In the various photos, which you can see below, Daniella and Pasha are seen holding their little bundle of joy. One shot even shows Pasha shirtless and cradling his daughter. They look so happy and in love!

The proud parents announced they were expecting their first child together with a Nov. 2022 photoshoot shared on Instagram. The sweet snapshot (seen here) showed the pair cuddling on the floor while holding a little pair of Nike sneakers. Following the announcement, Daniella seemed elated to share pictures of her growing bump with her fans.

The couple posted an adorable gender reveal video (seen above) in December and included a heartfelt caption. “Pasha and I are OVER THE MOON to finally share these beautiful news with you!!!! This is a birthday I’ll never forget,” Daniella began. “I want to thank Pasha for making this day so special for me. From the morning love notes and flowers to the games and festivities at night, thank you for spoiling me with love. I couldn’t have ask for a better day and better people to be surrounded by. Thank you for celebrating me and baby girl!!!”

Daniella and Pasha recently celebrated their 14th anniversary as a couple, which called for another emotional tribute from Daniella. “We’ve created our lives together for the past 14 years and looking back, we’ve been through some crazy times which only made us stronger and love each other harder,” the dancing pro wrote in January alongside a slideshow of herself with her lover over the years. “I can’t imagine life without you. Watching you become a dad this year will bring me all the happiness I’ve ever needed in this world. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to put into words how much I love and appreciate you. Happy Anniversary @pashapashkov You are one in a lifetime. You’re my favorite”.

“Dani, I knew you before this lifetime,” Pasha wrote in his own post. “I found you again in this and will find you in the next one as well. There is no escaping me. I LOVE YOU”.

The sweet couple walked down the aisle in July 2014. “We’ve wanted a family ever since we’ve gotten married and we’ve been married for eight and a half years, so we are more than ready to have a baby,” Pasha gushed to PEOPLE following their pregnancy news. “We wanted to start planning this year and it just so happened that the timing was absolutely perfect. I actually found out I was pregnant on [DWTS season 31‘s] premiere day.”