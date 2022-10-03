‘DWTS’ Pro Daniella Karagach To Miss Her Second Week Of Competition: Here’s Why

Daniella Karagach will miss Bond Night on Dancing With the Stars. After testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of Elvis Night, Daniella was quarantined and unable to dance with Joseph Baena. Before the Bond Night episode on October 3, Daniella revealed that she will not be dancing again this week.

“Bad news is I’m not back tomorrow,” Daniella said on her Instagram Story on October 2. “Tomorrow night, Alexis [Warr] will be filling in for me. Her and Joe have been practicing all week. I’ve seen their dance. It’s awesome. You guys are going to love it. I can’t wait to watch it on TV.”

She was able to confirm that will “finally” be back next week. “I am so excited. I finished choreographing the dance earlier this week after five hundred million hours sitting at home,” Daniella said.

Alexis also took to her Instagram Story to tell her followers that she’ll be filling in for Daniella for another week. “Joe and I are doing an Argentine tango, and we are so excited. It’s going to be so much fun, and I just want to say thank you so much for all your love and support and your sweet messages and DMs. I see them all. I appreciate them all,” Alexis said.

Alexis encouraged her followers to vote for Joseph and Daniella. If Joseph and Daniella make it through this week, Daniella will be back dancing with Joseph. Alexis will return to being a DWTS troupe member. Alexis joined DWTS after winning So You Think You Can Dance season 17.

Daniella announced on Instagram that she was unable to dance with Joseph because she tested positive for COVID-19 before the show. “Im completely asymptomatic and feeling totally fine. I’m absolutely gutted and heartbroken I can’t be there but, I know @joebaena is in great hands with @alexis_warr,” Daniella wrote. “Alexis, once again thank you for being amazing and stepping in for me. You’re incredible and I can’t wait to watch you two shine. We worked so freaking hard this week and I know you guys got this. Go show em how it’s done Joe. I’m so proud of you.”

Alexis quickly learned Joseph and Daniella’s routine just hours before the live show. Joseph and Alexis danced a pretty Viennese waltz to “If I Can Dream.” The pair earned a 24 out of 40 from the judges. Dancing With the Stars season 31 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on Disney+.