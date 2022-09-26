‘DWTS’ Recap: 3 Celebs Top The Leaderboard & Len Makes A Tough Elimination Call

It’s time to rock out to the King of Rock & Roll! The 15 remaining couples are dancing to Elvis Presley’s songs during Dancing With the Stars’ first-ever Elvis Night. The September 26 episode will honor three different eras of his life: Elvis in Hollywood, his Vegas concert years, and his early years. Tyra Banks announces that Daniella Karagach has tested positive for COVID-19, so DWTS troupe member Alexis Warr will be dancing with Joseph Baena.

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten start off the night with a foxtrot to “Trouble.” Len Goodman praises Jessie for her performance and says it’s “an improvement over last week.” Derek Hough echoes Len’s words and notes that Jessie was “so much more controlled.” Bruno Tonioli calls the performance a “proper foxtrot.” Jessie and Alan’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 6; Derek = 6; Bruno = 6. Total Score = 25 out of 40.

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong tackle a quickstep to “Hound Dog.” Derek is all about Jordin’s energy. “Overall, that was amazing,” he says. Carrie Ann Inaba points out a “few missteps.” Len thinks Jordin has great control, but her “big problem” is her frame. Once she fixes her frame, then “she will really go places.” Jordin and Brandon’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 6; Derek = 7; Bruno = 7. Total Score = 27 out of 40.

Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke dance the Viennese waltz to “Heartbreak Hotel.” Bruno commends Cheryl for working Sam so hard. “She gets results!” he says. Bruno adds that Sam “looked like a leading man.” Len notes this Viennese waltz “was a much more confident performance” and a major improvement from last week. Sam and Cheryl’s scores: Carrie Ann = 6; Len = 6; Derek = 7; Bruno = 7. Total Score = 26 out of 40.

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko bring the energy with their quickstep to “Shake, Rattle & Roll.” Carrie Ann raves that Shangela is “so sharp” when performing. “It was fun, entertaining, and joyful. Well done,” Len says. Bruno says it’s “addictive” watching Shangela. While there was a “mistake that was obvious,” Bruno says the routine was “fabulous” apart from that. Shangela and Gleb’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 7; Derek = 7; Bruno = 7. Total Score = 28 out of 40.

Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov hit the ballroom for a jive to “All Shook Up.” Len says that while the performance was “bright” and “lively,” there were “too many faults” in the “leg action.” Derek thinks that Teresa found her “groove” in the second half of the dance. Carrie Ann says that Teresa was a “little heavy-footed,” but this was a “huge step forward.” Teresa and Pasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 6; Len = 5; Derek = 6; Bruno = 6. Total Score = 23 out of 40.

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart take on the theatrical and fun jive to “King Creole.” Derek raves that it’s “so captivating” watching Daniel perform. Bruno admits that he couldn’t “find anything wrong” with the performance. Carrie Ann is “in awe” of Daniel “hitting the beats with such accuracy” when he can’t hear. Backstage, Daniel cries because he’s so proud of himself for doing this dance. Daniel and Britt’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 7; Derek = 7; Bruno = 8. Total Score = 29 out of 40.

Gabby Windey is coming into week two as an engaged woman! Gabby and Val Chmerkovskiy dance a gorgeous Viennese waltz to “Can’t Help Falling In Love.” After the performance, Gabby and fiance Erich Schwer kiss on the ballroom floor. Bruno raves he was “totally swept away.” Carrie Ann points out that Gabby and Val have a similar chemistry to Val and Rumer Willis. “You are sensational,” Derek says about Gabby. Gabby and Val’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 8; Derek = 8; Bruno = 8. Total Score = 32 out of 40.

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki are ready for their comeback after getting the lowest score in the premiere. Their quickstep to “Viva Las Vegas” is spot-on. Carrie Ann says that Vinny is her favorite Elvis of the night so far. “You went all in and it paid off,” Len tells Vinny. Derek raves that Vinny “owned that performance.” Bruno thinks that Vinny is officially a “contender!” Vinny and Koko’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 6; Derek = 7; Bruno = 7. Total Score = 27 out of 40.

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas shine with their quickstep to “Bossa Nova Baby.” Len tells Charli that she’s a “terrific dancer” and he loved the “whole concept.” Bruno says Charli and Mark’s performance was a “delicious quickstep” and has to rave over their “quality of movement.” Carrie Ann praises the duo as a “quirky match made in heaven.” Charli and Mark’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 8; Derek = 8; Bruno = 8. Total Score = 32 out of 40.

Selma Blair and Sasha Farber jam out with their jive to “Jailhouse Rock.” Selma does a cartwheel and split during the routine! “You made it yours, and you made it work,” Bruno says. Carrie Ann admits that Selma and Sasha were out of sync a little bit, but she has to point out that Selma makes it “look so much easier than we know it must be for you.” Len loves the choreography and the “recognizable steps” that were included. Selma and Sasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 7; Derek = 7; Bruno = 7. Total Score = 28 out of 40.

Cheryl Ladd and Louis Van Amstel’s tango to “A Little Less Conversation” gets off to a shaky start. Bruno has to point out that Cheryl “messed up so many links.” Carrie Ann appreciates how many times Cheryl same back from her mistakes. Len actually enjoyed the performance, calling it a “proper tango.” Cheryl and Louis’ scores: Carrie Ann = 5; Len = 6; Derek = 5; Bruno = 6. Total Score = 21 out of 40.

Joseph Baena is dancing the Viennese waltz to “If I Can Dream” with Alexis Warr, who only learned the routine this morning. Carrie Ann admits that there were “a few missteps,” but she is impressed that Joseph was “genuinely leading.” Derek notes that the performance “could have been catastrophic.” However, in a sink or swim situation, Derek says that Joseph swam. Bruno tells Joseph that the performance was “well turned out, elegant, classy, and gentle.” He even admits that he was looking at Joseph’s butt! Joseph and Alexis’ scores: Carrie Ann = 6; Len = 6; Derek = 6; Bruno = 6. Total Score = 24 out of 40.

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev tackle a foxtrot to “Suspicious Minds.” Len notes Heidi and Artem’s “beautiful musicality.” He admits that he was “surprised how good that was.” Derek still wants to see more “feeling” from Heidi. Heidi and Artem’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 7; Derek = 7; Bruno = 7. Total Score = 28 out of 40.

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater bring the heat with their rumba to “Always On My Mind.” Derek calls it an “exception rumba.” Bruno is literally fanning himself. He doesn’t think he’s seen a rumba like that in week two. “That was not only hot, sophisticated, passionate, but you were in control,” Carrie Ann says. Len raves that Trevor’s had a “metamorphosis.” Trevor and Emma’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 7; Derek = 8; Bruno = 8. Total Score = 30 out of 40.

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson end the night with a sensational jive to “Burning Love.” Bruno calls Wayne a “scorching performance.” Carrie Ann echoes Bruno and calls the performance “fabulous.” Len stresses to Wayne that this is a marathon, not a race, and he needs to take care of his knee. Wayne and Witney scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 8; Derek = 8; Bruno = 8. Total Score = 32 out of 40.

DWTS Week 2 Results

Now it’s time for the second week of results. The first 4 couples who are safe are Heidi and Artem, Jordin and Brandon, Sam and Cheryl, and Daniel and Britt.

The following couples are also safe: Wayne and Witney, Selma and Sasha, Joseph and Alexis, Shangela and Gleb, Trevor and Emma, Charli and Mark, Gabby and Val, Vinny and Koko. The last couple to be declared safe before the bottom two: Jessie and Alan.

The bottom two couples are Teresa and Pasha, as well as Cheryl and Louis. The judges have to make their verdicts. Derek and Bruno choose to save Teresa and Pasha. Carrie Ann decides to save Cheryl and Louis. Len makes the final decision and saves Cheryl and Louis, which means Teresa and Pasha have been eliminated.