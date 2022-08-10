Alexis Warr: 5 Things To Know About The ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Season 17 Finalist

It’s all come down to two! Alexis Warr will be competing against Keaton Kermode to be the season 17 winner of So You Think You Can Dance. After weeks of incredible performances, the finalists will take the stage once again to impress the judges and the audience in the hopes of walking away with the $100,000 cash prize.

The 21-year-old dancer has certainly proven she’s worthy of being dubbed”America’s best dancer.” Regardless of the results, Alexis has a long career ahead of her. HollywoodLife has everything you need to know about Alexis.

1. Alexis is from Utah.

Alexis is from Highland, Utah. She is trained in ballet, contemporary, hip hop, jazz, tap, gymnastics, and ballroom. She started dancing at 6 years old, according to Deseret News.

2. Alexis is happily married.

Alexis is married to Jake Burton. The couple wed in November 2018. She recently celebrated his birthday in July 2022. “My love. My everything. Celebrated his birthday in one of our favorite places on earth. I’m in heaven with you,” she wrote on Instagram.

3. Alexis competed AGT and World of Dance.

Alexis appeared on America’s Got Talent in 2014 as the dance captain with the Center Stage Dance Troupe. Four years later, she tried out for World of Dance, the dance competition series that Derek Hough judged.

4. Alexis joined Derek Hough on tour.

Alexis later joined fellow Utah native Derek on his official tour: Derek Hough Live!: The Tour. “When I was asked to join the tour, I didn’t believe it at first. It took a moment to sink in,” Alexis told Deseret News. “I couldn’t wait. Afterwards I started crying and was on cloud nine.”

5. Alexis appeared in other TV series.

According to her IMDb profile, Alexis was a chorus performer/softball player in an episode of High School Musical: The Musical. She also appeared as herself in a 2021 episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.