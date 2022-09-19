Trevor Donovan: 5 Things To Know About The Hallmark Star Competing In ‘DWTS’ Season 31

Dancing With the Stars is back again with a whole new set of celebrities in the ballroom. Trevor Donovan is one of the stars hitting the dance floor in season 31. The 43-year-old actor now has his eye on the mirrorball trophy!

So, who is Trevor Donovan? If you watch Hallmark movies, then you’ve definitely seen this handsome man before. HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things to know about Trevor.

1. Trevor is dancing with Emma Slater.

Trevor is partnered up with pro Emma Slater in season 31. “We’ve got a communication foundation,” Trevor told the media about his partnership with Emma. “She knows how to talk to me and teach me because I don’t know what the heck I’m doing, so it’s really important that she’s patient… It’s been great.” Emma is a longtime DWTS pro. She won DWTS season 24 with Rashad Jennings.

2. Trevor is known for his Hallmark movies.

Trevor has been in 8 Hallmark movies since 2012. His latest Hallmark movie was Nantucket Noel in 2021. He has also appeared in movies on UPtv and GAC Family. He recently wrapped the Ronald Raegan biopic starring Dennis Quaid.

3. Trevor rose to fame on 90210.

Trevor’s breakout role was in the Beverly Hills, 90210 spinoff series, 90210. He first appeared as Teddy Montgomery in season 2. Teddy notably came out as gay. In season 4, Teddy married Shane. “A gay wedding on TV doesn’t seem like a big deal now, but 10 years ago it kinda was. So much progress & tolerance has been made since then, and I am so honored to have been a part of it,” Teddy wrote on Instagram in 2021.

4. Trevor can sing.

Trevor really showed off his vocal skills in his first-ever Hallmark movie, Strawberry Summer. He can also play the guitar. He used to post performances on his Soundcloud account.

5. Trevor was on the U.S. teen ski team.

Trevor grew up in Mammoth Lakes, California. When he was a teenager, Trevor was on the U.S. teen ski team, according to his IMDb profile. “I was competing for the far west team, which is a regional team in the western half of the United States, and on my way to the development team of the United States ski team,” he told TV Insider. “And then I quit that and joined the snowboard team, which my ski coach was not happy about.” He got to do most of his ski stunts in the Hallmark movie Two For The Win.