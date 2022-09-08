‘DWTS’ Season 31 Cast Revealed: Teresa Giudice, Selma Blair & More

It’s almost time to go back to the ballroom! Dancing with the Stars season 31 is going to be a game-changing season, and now we know the celebrities who will be competing for the mirrorball trophy. Season 31 will premiere live on September 19 in its new home on Disney+.

Fan-favorite pro dancers Mark Ballas and Louis van Amstel will be returning for season 31. This season’s cast includes a famous mother-daughter duo, a Real Housewives star, a Sex and the City alum, and one of the Bachelorettes. See the full cast list below:

Fitness model and actor Joseph Baena with partner Daniella Karagach

with partner Movie star Selma Blair with partner Sasha Farber

with partner Comedian, actor, and singer Wayne Brady with partner Witney Carson

with partner Good Morning America contributor and WABC-TV New York’s weather anchor Sam Champion with partner Cheryl Burke

with partner TikTok star Charli D’Amelio with partner Mark Ballas

with partner The D’Amelio Show’s Heidi D’Amelio with partner Artem Chigvintsev

with partner Country star Jessie James Decker with partner Alan Bersten

with partner TV star Trevor Donovan with partner Emma Slater

with partner CODA star Daniel Durant with partner Britt Stewart

with partner RHONJ star Teresa Giudice with partner Pasha Pashkov

with partner Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino with partner Koko Iwasaki

with partner Charlie’s Angels star Cheryl Ladd with partner Louis van Amstel

with partner Sex and the City alum Jason Lewis with partner Peta Murgatroyd

with partner Drag queen superstar Shangela with partner Gleb Savchenko

with partner Platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks with partner Brandon Armstrong

with partner The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey with partner Val Chmerkovskiy

Tyra Banks is returning as a host and will be joined by new co-host Alfonso Ribiero. The season 31 pairs will be judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts that includes Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.

The Good Morning America cast reveal for Dancing with the Stars season 31 will be available for replay on Disney+ beginning at 12 p.m. ET on September 8. After 30 seasons on ABC, Dancing with the Stars will be the first live series to debut on Disney+. The show will continue to air on Mondays.